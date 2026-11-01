Eurowings Dusseldorf-Rome review finds comfort, low fees and new fuel savings

A review of Eurowings on the Dusseldorf-Rome route finds friendly service, wider seats and lower fees than Ryanair, plus airline claims of up to 500 kilograms of emissions savings per flight.

A review of Eurowings on a Dusseldorf to Rome flight has found the German low-cost carrier offers a friendlier and more comfortable experience than rivals such as Ryanair.

The journey began on a peaceful Wednesday afternoon at Dusseldorf Airport, especially at the Eurowings automated check-in counters. Scanning a mobile boarding pass printed a luggage tag, and 900 grams of excess baggage was happily overlooked by the bag drop machine. It seemed Europe's friendlier low-cost airline had been found. Eurowings only includes one small under-seat bag on its lead-in Basic fares but grants priority boarding to those buying space for a larger cabin bag.

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Eurowings Fares And Baggage Options Explained

Jetstar is copying this approach from February 2027, and at least on Eurowings, it works well. Adding an eight-kilogram cabin bag costs 36 euros, or about 58 dollars, while a 23-kilogram checked bag costs 30 euros. Need both? A Smart fare is the smart move, bundling bags plus free standard seat selection for 55 euros extra.

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Eurowings is attached to the Lufthansa Miles and More program. While Eurowings is not a Star Alliance member, lounge access is offered to selected Star Alliance frequent flyers from Miles and More, Air Canada, ANA and United. Through these partnerships, the flight was booked for only 7500 Air Canada Aeroplan points plus 113.50 Canadian dollars, or about 114 US dollars, for a Smart fare, saving about 50 per cent over the equivalent one-way airfare price.

Eurowings Airbus A320s accommodate up to 150 passengers in a single-aisle, 3-3 layout, with three lavatories. Standard rows offer 28 to 30 inches, or 71 to 76 centimetres, of pitch, meaning legroom. Passengers should aim for seats towards the front for legroom at that upper range. The 18-inch, or 46-centimetre, seat width was appreciated, a full inch wider than Ryanair economy.

Seat Selection And Inflight Entertainment Review

There is no seatback storage pouch, but there is room for literature above the tray. A standard window seat, 14A, was prebooked, and an aircraft swap made this an exit row with extra legroom. There was no request to pay extra or requirement to move. That day, the low-cost lottery was won.

Passengers should have devices charged and credit cards handy, because there are no power outlets and only the moving map is free to stream. A 7.90-euro pass jointly unlocks inflight entertainment and Wi-Fi for the journey, with speeds capped at 1.5Mbps. Content selections span a reasonable range of movies, TV shows, music and audiobooks, but it is pricey for a short flight. Alternatively, surfing the web for 30 minutes costs 3.90 euros, or passengers can pay 2.90 euros for messaging-only.

Eurowings rewards passengers who book on its website with at least one downloadable magazine or newspaper per journey. Interactions with crew are brief, but staff are efficient and serve with a smile. After landing, crew offer free lollies as passengers exit, a nice touch. Keep that credit card warm, because even water is chargeable at 3.30 euros for a 500-millilitre bottle, and tea and coffee costs 3.50 to 4.50 euros.

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Eurowings Sustainability Measures And Route Benefits

A peach iced tea was chosen for 3.90 euros, but the inflight currywurst at 8.90 euros and butter chicken with rice at 9.90 euros were skipped, reserving appetite for a nice pizza after landing. We were heading to Italy, after all. Eurowings says that identifying more efficient flight paths using advanced wind-mapping software is reducing emissions by up to 500 kilograms per Dusseldorf-Rome flight.

It also says sharklets fitted to the wingtips of its Airbus A320s cut fuel consumption by 4 per cent on the same route. The airline also gives a 50-cent discount on hot drinks when passengers bring their own reusable cup. Eurowings network spans about 150 destinations and it is the only airline flying non-stop between Dusseldorf and Rome. That is handy when a departure from Europe is aboard.

From about 250 dollars return from Dusseldorf to Rome on a Basic fare, or from about 430 dollars return on a Smart fare. Eurowings may be a low-cost carrier, but unlike rivals such as Ryanair it is not low in comfort, aside from an uncomfortable airport bench in Rome on which 45 minutes were spent waiting for luggage to finally emerge. Still, for the right price, Eurowings would be flown again. The writer travelled at his own expense.

Chris Chamberlin enjoys maximising his points to travel the world in comfort and, as a points coach, helping others to do the same. From showering on a plane to stretching out in a double bed in the sky, Chris knows all the tips for flying in style without breaking the bank. His adventures have taken him on almost 1000 flights aboard more than 80 airlines, earning lifetime frequent flyer status along the way. Follow him on Instagram @chris_chamberlin.