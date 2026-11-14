BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival marks 10th anniversary with events on November 20 and 21

The BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary with a program of events on November 20 and 21, reflecting major changes in crime writing including true crime's rise and the shift away from traditional police procedurals.

The BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a program of events next Friday and Saturday, November 20 and 21. Fans of the festival are known as the Baddies, and organisers promise the baddest festival ever.

The milestone event reflects how crime writing has grown from a token panel at literary festivals into a genre with its own dedicated international circuit. It was not long ago that literary festivals would grudgingly include a token crime panel somewhere in their programs, among events deemed more worthy. Now crime panels are not only respectable, they are highly desired, and crime writers are often festival stars.

Also read Sydney Swans Clear Players After Police Investigation Ends

Rise of Crime Writing Festivals

It was therefore inevitable that festivals devoted solely to crime writing would spring up around the world. BAD Sydney is one among many international festivals of crime books. The UK alone has at least 25, including St Hilda's Crime Weekend in Oxford, Murder One in Dublin, Bloody Scotland in Stirling and the Agatha Christie festival in Devon. There are also festivals in France, the Dutch Thriller Festival and Licensed 2 Thrill Literary Experience in Nashville, which showcases black crime writers.

Advertisement

In Australia there is Terror Australis in Tasmania, a festival at Currumbin on the Gold Coast, and a Crime Fic Fest on the NSW Central Coast. One very welcome aspect of BAD Sydney is that it does not just host the big names. It promotes up-and-coming writers and offers a program of workshops, pitching and feedback sessions designed to help all those wannabe crime writers to smarten up their manuscripts and find publishers. These opportunities get snapped up quickly.

We have seen big changes in crime writing over the past decade and these are reflected in the BAD Sydney program. One is the huge impact podcasts and TV shows have had on true crime books, which are now more popular than ever. Erin Patterson was not the first Australian to host a lethal dinner: true crime writers Greg Haddrick, Tanya Bretherton and Hedley Thomas will look at a long tradition of poisoners.

New Trends in Crime Fiction

Fiction writers are moving away from traditional police procedurals towards stories with fewer detectives and more individuals getting caught up in crimes they cannot solve, says the festival's artistic director, Catherine Du Peloux Menage. Psychological noir and domestic noir within an unstable and possibly dangerous social context are strongly represented.

Other changes include a strong feminist focus, shown both in the ever-increasing numbers of women writing about crime, and in the more sensitive ways writers approach themes such as abuse and domestic violence. There is a lot more variety and diversity. When BAD Sydney began, says the program, it was almost impossible to meet major LGBTQIA+ characters in mainstream crime novels. Now queer authors abound and straight writers are taking the genre into new communities, settings and themes.

Advertisement

Celebrities have also found a new side hustle getting interested in writing crime, says Du Peloux Menage. We have recently had crime fiction from actor Bryan Brown and social commentator Jane Caro. And YA crime is on the rise from writers such as Troy Hunter and Amy Doak Ayliffe, whose witty teen detective Eleanor Jones solves small-town mysteries. Outback noir, brought to us by writers such as Jane Harper and Chris Hammer, is still very popular.

Future Themes in Crime Writing

But it is merging with other themes, says Du Peloux Menage: the rise of sovereign citizens, the manosphere, climate change, bushfire and flood, social and political cover-ups. So what are the next big themes in Australian crime writing? Certainly you will see more books featuring AI crime and tech crime in general. Beyond that, you will need a crystal ball.

Or join the Baddies at the last festival panel, where writers Fleur McDonald and Tim Ayliffe, agent Dan Pilkington and publisher Anna Valdinger will give you their take on a criminal future. BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival takes place on November 20-21. The Booklist is a weekly newsletter for book lovers from Jason Steger.