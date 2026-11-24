Tom Lynagh says he has not given up hope of returning to the Wallabies in time for the 2027 World Cup after a year he described as the toughest of his career. He is preparing for the Queensland Reds clash with Benetton in the inaugural Lynagh Cup in Italy.

Tom Lynagh insists he has not given up hope of returning to the Wallabies fold in time for the 2027 World Cup. He is determined to cast aside a year in which he said he forgot I was a rugby player.

Lynagh Faces Challenging Year

Speaking from Italy as he prepares for the Queensland Reds clash against Benetton, Lynagh conceded this had been the most tumultuous and challenging year of his career. The match is for the inaugural Lynagh Cup, named in honour of his father, Australian legend Michael, who represented both clubs. The five-eighth said the agonising chapter stretches back to the British and Irish Lions tour last year, when he announced himself as the country first-choice No.10.

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A recurrent hamstring issue, first sustained in his last Wallabies appearance during the 28-24 win against Argentina last September, featured among concussion and calf concerns. The injuries ensured he managed just 17 minutes of game-time during the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific campaign. Returning for the Super Rugby Australia series ahead of the Reds tours to Japan and Europe, Lynagh lamented he knew a Test call-up for the spring tour would be out of his reach.

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He revealed he spoke with Wallabies coach Les Kiss to plot his path back to Wallabies contention. He was then withdrawn from the Australia A tour to America in October when another health concern emerged. I had a little chat with him during the Super Aus block, but a lot of that was about going on the Australia A tour, which I did not end up going on, and then going from there, Lynagh admitted.

As soon as I did not go on the Australia A tour, I was like OK, there is obviously no chance of spring touring. I had a couple of cysts pop up behind my knee out of nowhere about three days before we had to meet in Sydney, so I could not train leading into that week and the decision was made that it was probably best I do not go on the tour, he said.

As his injury toll mounted, Lynagh sought to detach from the game as often as he could. He actively took up golf in pursuit of opportunities to clear his mind and not be thinking about footy or my body. While Ben Donaldson, Carter Gordon and Declan Meredith have been tasked with the Wallabies playmaking duties, Lynagh felt he still had plenty to offer under Kiss tutelage. I would not say I have lost any faith.

It is sort of a patience thing, I know I do not deserve to be there at all this year, I have hardly played any rugby, so in my mind, there was no way I was going to get into that team this year, Lynagh said. It has been a lot of patience and a realisation of where I am actually at, so I do not get too carried away thinking I should be there, or I want to be there.

Tough Road To Recovery

It has been a really tough year, I have actually struggled quite a bit with the injury side of things. It has been really tough and a long road to get back on the field and to a place where I feel comfortable on the field. To be honest, I have not felt like this since I was about 15-years-old, he said.

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The Italian getaway has been a breath of fresh air for Lynagh, who was born in Montebelluna, just 20 minutes down the road from where the Reds will clash with Benetton on Friday night Italian time. Now that Lynagh has strung six-straight Reds games together, he declared he was ready to begin trusting his running game more. That run includes three Super Rugby Aus contests, followed by two stints against Saitama Wild Knights in Japan.

Preparing For 2027 World Cup

He then orchestrated a dominant second half in a 42-19 triumph of Italy XV. It is an area he said the Reds new coach, Auckland Blues premiership-winning honcho Vern Cotter, has implored upon him. The 23-year-old hinted a more physical style would be unveiled by the squad. Whoever brings that skill to the fore will likely determine who clinches the Queensland No.10 jumper in 2027, with Lynagh and Gordon vying for the same job.

Growing up over here in the northern hemisphere I have sort of had that control and kicking game aspect, but running the footy and chancing your hand from everywhere is a part of my game I definitely need to apply a little bit more, Lynagh said. We talk about bravery quite a bit, and just chancing our hands when teams expect us to kick or give them the ball back.

It is the way rugby is going, so you have got to adapt, he said.