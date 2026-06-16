Former ACT Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay Faces Additional Charges Amid Grooming Case

Gordon Ramsay, the former ACT attorney-general, now faces seven new charges including indecency and child abuse material offenses, with prosecutors citing a 7,000-page brief. His trial commitment was postponed to allow his lawyers more preparation time.

Gordon Ramsay , who served as the ACT attorney-general from 2016 to 2020 before losing his seat in an election, was arrested in October 2025 and charged with grooming a young person.

Originally scheduled to be committed to trial in the ACT Supreme Court today, the proceedings were delayed as his lawyers requested additional time to prepare his defense. This request came after prosecutors announced seven new charges against Ramsay, bringing the total allegations to a series of serious offenses.

The new charges include two counts of committing an act of indecency on a person under special care, along with multiple counts of using a carriage service to access child abuse material and to menace, harass, or offend. Magistrate Jane Campbell noted that the new charges relate to incidents that occurred after the victim turned 16, and the alleged offenses are now said to have taken place between 2022 and 2025.

According to police, the initial contact between Ramsay and the boy occurred on Instagram, leading to weekend meet-ups and phone calls. The accusations suggest a pattern of escalating boundary violations, starting with requests for clothed photos and eventually asking the boy to send images of himself in his underwear. It is further alleged that when the boy's parents mentioned involving the police, Ramsay messaged the boy advising them to delete the images.

Prosecutors explained that the delay in laying the additional charges was due to the enormous volume of evidence, with the brief spanning approximately 7,000 pages. After his political career ended, Ramsay became chief executive officer of the Cultural Facilities Corporation, which manages the Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra Museum and Gallery, and ACT historic places.

Prior to entering politics, he served as a minister in the Uniting Church, first in Sydney and later at Kippax Uniting Church in Canberra from 1997 onward





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Gordon Ramsay ACT Attorney-General Grooming Child Abuse Charges Indecency Carriage Service Canberra

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