Former Nationals senator John Williams has accused Barnaby Joyce of misleading voters about One Nation defections and reversing his positions on Snowy Hydro 2.0 and renewable energy. Joyce rejected the claims, saying the original deal involved inland rail and Western Sydney Airport.

Former Nationals senator John Williams has launched a scathing attack on Barnaby Joyce, accusing the former deputy prime minister of misleading voters about defections to One Nation, campaigning against renewable energy projects he once championed, and betraying the people who made him.

Williams, who left parliament in 2019 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, revealed the last text message he received from Joyce contained just four words: You are a goose. After working alongside Joyce for 11 years, Williams now questions the former Nationals leader's loyalty, accusing him of being a liar, a hypocrite, and a user. Williams established three Nationals branches in New England and cast the deciding vote to make Joyce the party's Senate leader in 2008.

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Snowy Hydro 2.0 And Inland Rail Deal

He had previously supported Joyce's bid as party leader in the upper house. The political falling-out is deeply personal for Williams, who recruited members to support Joyce's move from the Senate in 2013. One of Williams' most damning claims concerns a private conversation over Snowy Hydro 2.0, the multibillion-dollar pumped hydro project championed by Malcolm Turnbull that has suffered enormous cost overruns and construction delays.

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Williams said he arranged for energy expert Professor Simon Bartlett to brief Nationals politicians and staff about serious engineering and financial concerns surrounding the scheme. He then urged Joyce to oppose the project. I clearly remember telling Joyce that this scheme is a lemon and that he needs to block it, Williams said. His reply was, No, I am going to do a deal with Turnbull, he can have his Snowy 2.0, and I will get the inland rail.

The Albanese government later abandoned plans for the rail to connect country NSW and Queensland last year, as the price tag blew out to more than 45 billion dollars. Williams, who lives near Inverell in northern NSW, said Joyce had subsequently become a vocal critic of the very project he was prepared to support, saying: Now all Joyce can do is complain about Snowy 2.0.

Wind Farm Endorsement And defections

Williams also highlighted Joyce's enthusiastic endorsement of the 400 million dollar White Rock Wind Farm near Glen Innes, which he once described as an economic boon for New England. He contrasted those comments with Joyce's subsequent opposition to renewable energy and net zero emissions. Williams said Joyce's public assertions about the extent of defections from the Nationals in Tamworth were also wrong. He stated on TV that all of the National Party branch in Tamworth had joined One Nation.

This is simply not true, Williams said. He said Joyce had also assured local party members at a meeting on October 23 last year that his political manoeuvring would not damage the Nationals. Williams quoted the meeting minutes as recording: He is keeping all options open and stated that the National Party will not be affected. But Williams said Joyce had since actively recruited longstanding Nationals members to One Nation.

Nationals federal president Andrew Fraser confirmed that only six members had originally switched to One Nation, followed by a handful who followed Joyce. We've seen since more people join the party who had drifted away and are very enthusiastic about taking the seat back at the next election, Fraser said. A lot of people who supported him feel he's thrown dirt in their face.

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Ron Boswell Mentorship And 2028 Challenge

Williams also recalled the late Nationals stalwart Ron Boswell, a longtime mentor of Joyce, describing him as a quisling during a conversation just hours before his death. Williams said Joyce would never have entered parliament without the party. Williams challenged Joyce to contest New England at the 2028 election, despite previously indicating he would not stand.

I hope he does, as then the people who voted for him as a National and worked and supported him through good times and many bad times will have their say, but I doubt that he would have the courage to do this, Williams said. In response, Joyce rejected Williams' claims, telling this masthead the initial deal was that the inland rail project would be supported in return for backing Western Sydney Airport.

Net Zero Vote And Joyce Response

He also said it was the Nationals partyroom that had initially backed net zero in 2021. The vote was unfortunately successful, 12 for votes to 9 votes against. I voted against it, Joyce said. He added that Williams' claim about net zero was wrong, saying: It was Joyce who signed the Nats up to net zero.

More hypocrisy. Joyce said in a statement the growth of One Nation had been a great benefit to Australian politics because competitive pressures are bringing positive results. Apart from that, I wish John all the best and hope he and Nancy have many happy years into their future, he said.

Joyce's dramatic switch to One Nation last year coincided with a surge in support for Pauline Hanson's party, with the latest Resolve Political Monitor putting One Nation on 25 per cent of the primary vote, ahead of the Coalition on 22 per cent. The junior Coalition party is now preparing to sharpen its attacks on their former leader as they confront an existential threat from One Nation, whose growing appeal across regional Australia has raised fears of an electoral wipeout at the next federal election. Williams said local membership had since increased by 20 per cent.