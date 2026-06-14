Former ANROWS Manager Alleges Denial of Return-to-Work Rights After Maternity Leave

A former senior researcher at Australia's funded women's safety organisation ANROWS claims the agency denied her the right to return to her position after maternity leave, highlighting a loophole in national employment standards that requires 12 months of service for guaranteed job reinstatement.

A former manager at Australia's leading federally funded women's safety organisation has accused the agency of denying her the right to return to her job after having a baby, exposing a stark loophole in the nation's workplace protections.

Dr Elizabeth Watt, a former senior researcher at the Australian National Research Organisation for Women's Safety (ANROWS), spent three years pursuing legal action after being told she could not return to her pre-parental leave role. The dispute escalated to the Federal Court last year, with Watt filing a statement of claim prepared by barrister Philip Boncardo - who recently represented broadcaster Antoinette Lattouf in her high-profile unfair dismissal case against the ABC.

While the matter reached mediation, negotiations have been protracted because of Watt's requests for a carve-out in the confidentiality clauses to allow her to use her experiences for research and advocacy.

"I tried to resolve this quietly for years," Watt said in an interview on June 3, days before signing a legal document. "But when I was forced into a public court process and realised I had no legal right to my job after having a baby, I couldn't stay silent any longer.

" At the centre of the dispute is Australia's National Employment Standards (NES), where under current law, employees must complete 12 months of continuous service before they qualify for parental leave and the guaranteed right to return to their position. Watt joined ANROWS in 2021 in a senior role overseeing a major evidence project. Soon after starting, she unexpectedly became pregnant with her second child.

Watt said she was told that a proposed job-sharing arrangement was too difficult to accommodate and that she was informed she was "only entitled to an equivalent role under the Fair Work Act". She alleged that she was gradually excluded from the team she had managed and from the project she had led. Watt said concerns escalated after she sought union advice and challenged the organisation's interpretation of her rights.

What followed, she said, was a years-long battle involving formal complaints, disputes over work responsibilities and a growing sense that her career had gone backwards because she had taken maternity leave. ANROWS admitted that Watt did not return to her pre-parental leave position but denied any legal wrongdoing. The organisation argued that while it provided parental leave under an internal policy, company policies do not create binding contractual rights.

Employment law academics and industrial relations experts say Australia is an outlier globally for linking maternity protections to a service threshold that exceeds the length of a pregnancy. Submissions to the federal government's ongoing review of the NES show that in most developed nations, pregnant employees access return-to-work protections from day one. While countries such as Britain, France, Ireland, Japan and South Korea impose qualifying periods for partners, mothers are guaranteed their jobs back regardless of tenure.

Britain also recently expanded its "day one" parental leave rights. Watt claimed that ANROWS refused to participate in mediation unless she agreed to confidentiality provisions - a move she claims flies in the face of the organisation's public advocacy against the misuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

"The agreement I need to sign to end this says 'voluntary', but my choices were incredibly limited," Watt said. "I had a full-time job, two toddlers, and a mountain of legal debt. I wasn't afraid of a trial, I just couldn't sustain the fight.

" The case is particularly sensitive given ANROWS's mandate as a taxpayer-funded not-for-profit that was established to research gender inequality and violence against women. At the time, ANROWS was led by Padma Raman, who now serves as executive director of the Office for Women within the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. The board was overseen by chair Sam Mostyn, who has since become Australia's Governor-General. There is no suggestion that Mostyn was personally aware of the circumstances.

Watt also expressed disappointment that her experience contradicted the values of the organisation she served.

"I've always felt lucky to be Australian, with our stable, centrist government," Watt said. "But the only time I've ever needed to rely on our laws, they failed to protect me ... This experience has changed how I feel about my country.

" Legal experts note that the 12-month service requirement for parental leave return rights places Australia out of step with international standards. The current threshold means that employees who have been with an employer for less than a year, like Watt, are not guaranteed their original position upon return from maternity leave. This has drawn criticism from women's advocacy groups and industrial relationscommissioners who argue it disproportionately impacts women's career progression and economic security.

The federal government's review of the National Employment Standards is examining whether to introduce "day one" return-to-work rights for parents, aligning Australia with practices in peer nations. Watt's case has become a focal point in this debate, illustrating the personal and professional toll of the existing loophole. Her legal battle, spanning three years, highlights the difficulty of challenging systemic employment inequities without robust statutory protections.

The outcome of her dispute, reached through mediation with certain confidentiality terms, leaves unresolved questions about accountability for organisations that receive public funding to promote gender equality yet may contravene the spirit of such principles in their own operations. Watt's decision to speak publicly after the mediation underscores the tension between private settlement and public interest, especially when an institution's conduct appears at odds with its stated mission.

Her account has resonated with many working parents who face similar precariousness in the workplace. The involvement of high-profile legal counsel and the connections of former ANROWS leaders to senior government roles add layers of public scrutiny to the matter. While ANROWS has not admitted liability, the settlement acknowledges the disruption to Watt's career.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the gaps in Australia's workplace relations framework and the human cost of those gaps for individuals navigating parenthood and career





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