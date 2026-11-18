Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann addresses new allegations regarding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, stating he needs time to review claims involving Steve Smith and David Warner.

Former Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann has officially addressed emerging allegations linking him to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, confirming he is currently reviewing new claims while maintaining his previous denials of prior knowledge. Lehmann stated he intends to carefully process every allegation presented by former teammate Cameron Bancroft before issuing a comprehensive response over the next few days.

Lehmann Reviews New Ball-Tampering Allegations

Lehmann emphasized that he requires sufficient time to fully understand the details of the claims made in Bancroft's recent public statements. He explained that he needs to read the material thoroughly and speak with relevant parties to ensure his response is accurate and clear. The former head coach noted that the allegations have only just come to light, prompting his decision to pause and analyze the situation methodically rather than reacting impulsively to the media.

Also read Cameron Bancroft Says Whole Australian Team Knew About Sandpaper Use In 2018

Bancroft Claims Lehmann Was Present for Conspiracy

Cameron Bancroft's allegations assert that Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker were present during a pivotal conversation in Port Elizabeth where captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner discussed using sandpaper to roughen the ball. Bancroft claimed that Lehmann and Saker were in the room when Warner proposed the plan to achieve reverse swing, and he recalled that people in the room agreed with the proposal, although he could not verify every word shared during the discussion.

Bancroft further detailed the interaction involving Steve Smith, stating that the captain entered the conversation and explicitly made it clear he wanted no part in the scheme before distancing himself from the group. This account directly challenges Lehmann's previous position, where he consistently denied having any prior knowledge of the sandpaper plan before it was discovered during the second Test match in South Africa.

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Saker Advised on Sandpaper Usage and Media Lies

The former bowling coach David Saker is also named in Bancroft's account regarding the handling of the foreign object. Bancroft revealed that Saker approached him during a fielding innings to instruct him that he needed to do more with the sandpaper to ensure the ball swung effectively. This claim adds a layer of complexity to the coaching staff's involvement, suggesting active encouragement of the cheating method during the match itself.

Bancroft also confirmed that Saker allegedly advised him and Steve Smith not to admit the use of sandpaper during their post-play media conference. Instead, the coaching staff allegedly recommended they claim the object was yellow tape, a statement the players subsequently made to the cameras. Bancroft noted that while some management and players agreed with this lie, others expressed caution and warned against it, but the group ultimately followed the advice given by Saker and others in the group.

Lehmann Welcomes Independent Player Forum

In the hours preceding the publication of Bancroft's detailed statements, Lehmann spoke with ABC radio host Matt Clinch, where he expressed support for Cricket Australia's decision to establish an independent forum for players and staff from the 2018 era. This forum is designed to provide those involved with a platform to present their own version of events, ensuring a more balanced historical record of the scandal. Lehmann's willingness to engage with this process indicates a strategic approach to resolving the lingering controversies surrounding the incident.

The revelation of these specific interactions has reignited public interest in the events that led to the suspension of several key Australian players and coaches. The timeline of events, from the initial proposal in Port Elizabeth to the discovery of the sandpaper in Cape Town and the subsequent media lies, is now being scrutinized through the lens of these new firsthand accounts. The independent forum represents a significant step toward closure for those involved, allowing for a detailed examination of the roles played by Lehmann, Saker, and the players.

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As Lehmann continues to process the allegations, the sporting world awaits his formal response. The distinction between his initial denial of knowledge and the current claims of his presence at the planning stage remains a central point of contention. The outcomes of his review and his subsequent statements will likely influence the broader narrative surrounding one of the most significant scandals in modern cricket history.