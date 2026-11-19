Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann says he needs time to process Cameron Bancroft's allegations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, while welcoming an independent forum and stating he has nothing to hide.

Former Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann has responded to Cameron Bancroft's allegations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, saying he needs time to process the claims and will work through each one over the coming days.

Lehmann resigned as Australian coach days after the ball-tampering scandal erupted in South Africa in 2018. Asked on ABC radio whether he wanted to respond to Bancroft, Lehmann said: The allegations ... I've got to sit back. It's only just come to light.

Also read Bancroft's 4,000-word Sandpapergate account shocks cricket community

So I just need to sit back and process all that and work through each allegation. That's what I will be doing over the next few days. He added: I need to have a really good read of it don't I? What's transpired, speaking to people, and just make sure I'm saying what I want to say and answer the questions you want to ask.

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In a short exchange with ABC radio host Matt Clinch, Lehmann said he wanted to just make sure I'm really clear which way I'm going. Lehmann has previously denied prior knowledge of Bancroft using sandpaper on the ball during the infamous series. But the West Australian batter drew him into the conspiracy in an extraordinary 4000-word personal account.

Bancroft Alleges Lehmann Present For Sandpaper Conspiracy

Bancroft claimed Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker were present for a conversation at Port Elizabeth, the site of the second Test, in which David Warner proposed deploying sandpaper to rough up one side of the ball and get it reverse swinging. I recall people in the room agreeing with the proposal, Bancroft said. Saker and Lehmann were certainly present, although I cannot speak for every word shared.

Captain Steve Smith came into the conversation and, as I remember it, made it clear that he wanted no part in it, before distancing himself, Bancroft said. There were also people who expressed caution to me. I remember being warned to be careful, and others suggesting they would not do it if they were in my position.

Bancroft also recounted the moments after he was caught shoving the sandpaper in his pants during the next match in Cape Town and 12th man Peter Handscomb raced onto the field. He said to me: 'I think it's time I take that off you now'. And Pete was doing his job after 'Boof' shouted to him on the walkie-talkie 'get the f---ing sandpaper off Bangers now', he wrote.

Saker Urged Bancroft To Use Sandpaper At Lunch

Saker was the unnamed coach who Usman Khawaja said in his autobiography told urged Bancroft at lunch on the third day at Newlands. He was caught with sandpaper on the field in the next session. I remember sitting next to Usman and Tim Paine in the smaller change room, Bancroft said.

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It has been documented that a coach approached me during our fielding innings, telling me that I needed to do more with the sandpaper on the ball to get it to swing. That coach was David Saker, and it is true. Bancroft also confirmed this masthead's revelation that Saker allegedly advised him and Smith not to say the foreign object used on the ball was sandpaper in their notorious post-play media conference.

They lied when fronting the cameras and said it was yellow tape. Other coaches, management and players agreed, some disagreed.

Coaches Advised Against Admitting Sandpaper Use To Media

'We cannot say we used sandpaper. ' We listened to that advice, and we followed it. Lehmann and Saker were contacted for comment. Speaking on ABC radio in the hours before Bancroft's statement was published, Lehmann welcomed Cricket Australia's announcement that an independent forum for players and staff from 2018 to provide their version of events.

Lehmann said he would be prepared to take part in it. I've got nothing to hide, he said. Chris Barrett is a senior sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald. He is a former South-East Asia correspondent for the Herald and The Age.