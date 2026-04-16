Former Austrian Goalkeeper Alexander Manninger Dies in Tragic Traffic Accident

Alexander Manninger, a respected former Austrian international goalkeeper and Premier League winner with Arsenal, has tragically passed away at the age of 48 following a traffic accident. Tributes have poured in from clubs and football organizations across Europe.

The football world is in mourning following the tragic death of former Austria n international goalkeeper Alexander Manninger . The 48-year-old lost his life in a traffic accident on Thursday morning.

His former club, a prominent Austrian Bundesliga side, confirmed the devastating news via their official X account, expressing profound sorrow. The statement read: We mourn our former goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alexander.

Reports from Austria indicate that Manninger's car was involved in a collision with a train at a level crossing in Nussdorf am Haunsberg, situated on the Salzburg local railway. The incident occurred on Thursday morning, sending shockwaves through the football community.

Premier League giants Arsenal, where Manninger spent five years of his career, also paid a heartfelt tribute on their X account. The club stated: All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time. May he rest in peace.

Manninger, who earned 33 caps for Austria, initially joined Arsenal in June 1997 for a fee of £500,000 from Grazer AK. During his tenure under Arsène Wenger, he made 64 appearances and was part of the squad that won the Premier League. His path to the first team at Arsenal was often blocked by formidable goalkeepers such as David Seaman and Richard Wright.

Following his time in North London, he moved to Espanyol.

Manninger's career subsequently saw him play for a variety of clubs across Europe. He had spells with Torino, Bologna, Siena, and Juventus in Italy, as well as Augsburg in Germany. He also had a brief stint back in the English top flight with Liverpool.

His final season in professional football was with the Reds, where he joined on a short-term deal in July 2016, though he did not make any competitive appearances for the club. Liverpool FC also conveyed their sadness, posting on X: Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Alex Manninger at the age of 48. The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Alex’s family and friends at this difficult time.

The Austrian Football Association further paid tribute, describing him as an outstanding servant to the game. Sporting director Peter Schottel, speaking on the Osterreichischer Fussball-Bund website, remarked: Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador of Austrian football on and off the pitch. With his international career, he has set standards and inspired and shaped many young goalkeepers. His professionalism, his calmness and his reliability have made him an important part of his teams and also of the national team. His achievements deserve the highest respect and will remain unforgotten. In this difficult time, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Manninger's legacy as a respected goalkeeper and a significant figure in Austrian football will undoubtedly endure





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