Former Bachelor star Sam Wood, 46, has spent seven weeks in custody since his arrest in Noosa and is now seeking justice mediation over domestic violence charges. His case was adjourned until December 7 and he remains in custody.

Former reality TV star Sam Wood is seeking justice mediation amid serious domestic violence charges for allegedly strangling his wife during a family holiday in Noosa.

Wood, 46, has spent seven weeks in custody since his arrest. His lawyer Brad Hill sought a two-week adjournment at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday, proposing justice mediation to the prosecution. Wood did not appear in court. The matter was adjourned until December 7 and he remains in custody.

Also read Former Bachelor Sam Wood Faces Domestic Violence Charges in Sunshine Coast Court

Justice mediation in Queensland provides a chance for the alleged offender and victim to discuss the matter. It can only occur if the victim consents. The request came days after a distressed prison phone call Wood made from jail to his father was heard in court. In the October 30 call, Wood said: I need to be able to talk to my wife.

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Jail Call Played In Court

He told his father Andrew: There is no way she would want this. He added: We had a bad fight but if she thought I was going to jail, there would be no way. The call was played when Wood's request for release reached Queensland's Court of Appeal on November 17. Two lower courts had already denied him bail.

A highly distressed Wood discussed activities that could breach his proposed bail conditions, including a ban on contacting Snezana. He said: If she changes her statement, the police would not have a leg to stand on. He was at times sobbing during the call. Justice David Boddice said at the latest bail application that Wood could be heard discussing his wife making a statutory declaration that the alleged choking did not happen.

Justice Boddice said: That is classic interfering with witnesses. A decision on bail has been reserved. An earlier hearing was told Wood allegedly shut a door between himself and Snezana, and her daughter Eve Markoski-Wood, while they were on holiday in Noosa on October 3. He then allegedly grabbed his wife by the throat and pushed her against the wall.

Bail Application And Alleged Attack

Justice Patrick McCafferty said in his October 30 decision to deny Wood bail: She felt his grip become tighter. It's alleged the complainant couldn't breathe anymore and couldn't yell out for help. It was alleged Wood told Snezana and her daughter they could both die. Wood earned a national profile as a star of The Bachelor's third season in 2015.

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He and Snezana met on the Network Ten reality show. He launched a successful home fitness business, 28 by Sam Wood. He reportedly sold it in 2022 for more than $70m but remained the face of the online platform. The platform was rebranded in late October, removing all references to Wood.

Snezana also built a large profile, gaining more than 330,000 followers on Instagram. She has not posted since the alleged assault. Support is available from 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.