Former Bulls Champion and Long‑time Broadcaster Stacey King Dies at 59

Stacey King, a three‑time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and beloved broadcaster for over two decades, has died at age 59. The Bulls honored his contributions as a player, Emmy‑winning commentator and Chicago sports icon.

Stacey King , a beloved figure in Chicago basketball, has died at the age of 59. The Chicago Bulls confirmed his passing on Sunday after being notified by a family member.

King first entered the NBA as a 6‑foot‑11 forward/center selected sixth overall by the Bulls in the 1989 draft, joining a team built around Michael Jordan. Over three championship seasons from 1991 to 1993 he contributed solid minutes, averaging 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

After five years in Chicago he continued his playing career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, finishing with eight seasons total and career averages of 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. The Bulls chairman, Jerry Reinsdorf, described King as a "cherished member of the Bulls family" whose connection to the city spanned more than three decades, first as a player and later as a distinctive voice that brought the team into the homes of generations of fans.

Following his retirement from the court, King transitioned into broadcasting, quickly becoming the unmistakable voice of Bulls basketball. For more than twenty years he served as a color commentator on the team's television and radio broadcasts, earning an Emmy for his work and endearing himself to a new generation of supporters. Colleagues and fans alike praised his unique ability to blend humor, insight and passion, turning each game into a personal experience for viewers.

"You could feel it in everything he did - the way he played, the way he called games and the way he connected with our fans," a former Bulls executive said. King's signature phrases, including his enthusiastic shout of "Gimme the hot sauce!

" after big plays, became a staple of Bulls broadcasts and contributed to the lively atmosphere that defined his commentary. The impact of King's legacy extends beyond statistics and sound bites. Michael McCarthy, president and CEO of Chicago Sports Network, called him "one of the most beloved figures in Chicago sports," highlighting how his humor, basketball insight and unforgettable calls made every broadcast more enjoyable.

Former teammates and friends recalled his genuine care for people, noting that his presence made the organization better and that he always made fans feel seen and valued, whether through a broadcast, a conversation, or a photo. The Bulls issued a heartfelt statement expressing deep sorrow and gratitude, noting that King's joy, energy, candor and passion will remain part of the franchise forever.

As the city mourns the loss of a player-turned-broadcaster who helped shape the Bulls' identity for more than three decades, his memory lives on in the countless moments he shared with the Chicago community





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