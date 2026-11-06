John Setka admits Fair Work breach over campaign against AFL umpiring chief Stephen McBurney

Former CFMEU secretary John Setka has admitted breaching the Fair Work Act during a 14-day media campaign against AFL umpiring chief Stephen McBurney. Both Setka and the CFMEU accepted the contraventions, with penalties to be decided later.

Former CFMEU secretary John Setka has admitted breaching the Fair Work Act after waging a public campaign to pressure the AFL into sacking its head of umpiring, Stephen McBurney.

The admission came in the Federal Court on Friday, where the 62-year-old faced proceedings brought by the Fair Work Ombudsman. Both Setka and the CFMEU accepted the workplace contraventions had occurred. The court heard Setka called for McBurney's sacking during news interviews, media statements and a Facebook post saying he was (not) wanted dead or alive. The ombudsman's barrister, Marc Felman KC, described the conduct as a very, very serious contravention.

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Calculated Campaign Against AFL Official

He said it was not someone coming onto a worksite swearing inappropriately at a safety manager. Felman said Setka's statements were not isolated or off the cuff but part of a calculated 14-day operation between May 31 and June 14, 2025. The campaign contravened sections 340 and 355 of the Fair Work Act, the court heard. Felman said Setka was not forced to give interviews and pointed to a series of appearances across multiple outlets.

He went on to provide interviews to other news outlets and send statements of his own free will, Felman said. Presumably, he was not coerced or forced to go on 3AW, he told the court, also citing 6PR in Perth, Nine News and The Age. There can be no question this is a media campaign, Felman said. During the campaign, Setka made a Facebook post depicting McBurney in a mock poster with the words (Not) Wanted Dead or Alive.

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He also said of McBurney during one press conference: He is a zealot. He hates unions. He hates workers in general. In another statement, he warned that projects without our full co-operation are going to be a misery for them.

They will regret the day they ever employed him. The court heard Setka had made affidavits claiming he was not really trying to get rid of McBurney and instead echoing the thoughts of union members. Setka maintains he did not initiate the media approaches and had responded to a request to be interviewed by The Australian. McBurney led the Australian Building and Construction Commission from 2018 to 2023 after being appointed by the Turnbull government to a five-year term.

He participated in more than 50 court cases against the union between 2018 and 2023. The ABCC was stripped of its powers shortly after the Albanese government was voted into power in 2022 and was officially closed in 2023. McBurney joined the AFL in March 2024 and remains the league's head of officiating. Margo Harris, for Setka, denied the contraventions were deliberate or calculated.

Defence Denies Deliberate Contraventions

She said there was no evidence her client actively sought media attention, even though he made statements to newspapers and appeared in radio and television interviews. Harris said he had responded to a request to be interviewed by The Australian. She also said the Facebook post was a common technique used by the union at the time against whomever they were campaigning against. This time it was against Mr McBurney, she said.

He has paid a price. When pressed by the judge on whether her client said yes to wanting McBurney sacked live on radio, Harris agreed and said encouraging the AFL to do so was unlawful. Harris said her client was unemployed, undergoing divorce proceedings and his financial situation was unknown. She said he was retired, spent most of his time looking after his elderly mother, and should not receive a severe penalty.

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The court heard Setka faces a fine of up to $18,730, but could be hit with a much heftier legal bill because the union has refused to indemnify his court costs. The CFMEU, which has since been taken over by administrators, could be fined up to $93,900. Barrister Andrew White, for the CFMEU, called for any penalty to be less than $20,000, noting the maximum fine neared $100,000.

Union Overhaul and Leadership Turnover

He said the union's new regime no longer saw breaking the law as the cost of doing business. White said there had been a mass turnover of personnel since an administrator was deployed. He said 292 officers were automatically terminated and a further 150 employees left their jobs. A further 39 of the 46 former union employees who received civil penalties had also since left, the court heard.

White said this gave the union an opportunity for renewal with a new robust form of unionism taking hold, and that changes now included an expectation that no one used menacing behaviour. A statement compiled by current CFMEU administrator Michael Crosby acknowledged union reform was yet to be completed. It said some members had been terminated for refusing to sign a statement of expectations.

Felman noted that as part of the CFMEU overhaul, employees now had to sign the new statement of expectations, but that those expectations did not include a provision that organisers comply with the law. One would have thought for an organisation like the CFMEU, that would be in the top three, given its history of non-compliance, he said. It is a body that is reforming, not a body that has reformed.

In a statement to the court, Setka said he believed the AFL was a working man's sport. Harris told the court: He was the fox in the hen house when he was the ABC commissioner. Now he is in his spare time the fox in the hen house in their favourite game. Justice Snaden noted that Setka probably was not the first person to call for the sacking of an umpire.

Setka left the CFMEU weeks after his verbal attacks on McBurney. He is also facing separate criminal charges over alleged harassment of the union's administrators. The royal commission into corruption on government building sites resumes on Monday. Justice John Snaden will hand down any financial penalties to be issued at a later date.