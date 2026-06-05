Former City of Parramatta CEO Under Investigation by NSW ICAC

The NSW ICAC is investigating Gail Connolly, the former CEO of the City of Parramatta, over allegations of corruption and misuse of public official functions. Ms Connolly has revealed that she sent an anonymous email to reporters alleging systemic corruption by a senior staff member. The ICAC inquiry has also looked into the conduct of Roxanne Thornton and Angela Jones-Blayney, who are also subject to the investigation. Ms Connolly was questioned at length about whether the exit of chief people and culture officer Bernadette Cavanagh was negotiated as a resignation or a redundancy. The ICAC inquiry has been running for the past four weeks and was due to finish on Friday, but Ms Connolly will front the commission again from Thursday next week. She is one of three women being investigated by the NSW ICAC following allegations that the trio subverted hiring processes at the City of Parramatta Council to benefit themselves and their friends. The investigation has also looked into the conduct of Roxanne Thornton and Angela Jones-Blayney, who are also subject to the investigation. The ICAC has shown messages between Ms Connolly and Ms Jones-Blayney in which Ms Jones-Blayney described Ms Cavanagh as a

Gail Connolly , the former CEO of the City of Parramatta, is under investigation by the NSW ICAC . She has revealed that she sent an anonymous email to reporters alleging systemic corruption by a senior staff member.

The email claimed that over the past 5 years, Sam Tatsis, a council courier and driver, had been paid for about 800 hours of work that was never performed. The ICAC inquiry heard that Ms Connolly became concerned about alleged time sheet fraud by Mr Tatsis and that she had written and sent the email while she was CEO.

Ms Connolly told the inquiry that she sent the email after becoming concerned that the matter would be swept under the rug and that she would be terminated. The ICAC has also investigated allegations that Ms Connolly misused public official functions to terminate staff who she regarded as disloyal or an obstacle. A number of staff left the council shortly after Ms Connolly became CEO, including chief people and culture officer Bernadette Cavanagh.

Ms Cavanagh's employment ended on May 26, 2023, through a negotiated deed of release that allowed for her departure to be communicated as a resignation, only eight weeks after Ms Connolly got the top job. Ms Connolly was questioned at length about whether the exit was negotiated as a resignation or a redundancy.

The ICAC inquiry has been running for the past four weeks and was due to finish on Friday, but Ms Connolly will front the commission again from Thursday next week. She is one of three women being investigated by the NSW ICAC following allegations that the trio subverted hiring processes at the City of Parramatta Council to benefit themselves and their friends.

The investigation has also looked into the conduct of Roxanne Thornton and Angela Jones-Blayney, who are also subject to the investigation. The ICAC has shown messages between Ms Connolly and Ms Jones-Blayney in which Ms Jones-Blayney described Ms Cavanagh as a





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Gail Connolly NSW ICAC City Of Parramatta Roxanne Thornton Angela Jones-Blayney Bernadette Cavanagh Sam Tatsis Justin Mulder John Hatzistergos

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