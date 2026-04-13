Former Darwin Teacher Pleads Not Guilty in Student Assault Case

Darroch Robinson, a former Darwin school teacher, has pleaded not guilty to causing serious harm to a student. The incident allegedly involved a physical altercation over a confiscated phone, with the prosecution claiming a deliberate strike and the defense citing an accident.

Darroch Robinson, a former Darwin school teacher, has pleaded not guilty in the Northern Territory Supreme Court to a charge of unlawfully causing serious harm to a female student. The incident occurred at Darwin Middle School in 2024, where Robinson was teaching. Prosecutors allege that Robinson struck the student in the face after confiscating her phone, causing her to fall and break her front teeth.

The defense, however, argues that the incident was an accident that occurred in a busy classroom environment, emphasizing that Robinson did not intend to harm the student and expressing remorse for the incident. The case has captured significant attention due to the severity of the alleged injury and the conflicting accounts of what transpired. The prosecution, led by Crown prosecutor Brandon Bodel, presented its opening statement on Monday, asserting that the strike was a deliberate act of anger in response to the student's request for her confiscated phone and her subsequent verbal insult. The court was informed that the student, described as 'physically small,' had been using her phone in class when Robinson confiscated it. Following this, the student returned to the school to retrieve her phone and, upon being refused, reportedly asked Robinson, 'Are you dumb?' Bodel presented the jury with the student's anticipated testimony, stating she would claim Robinson 'swung his forearm or elbow at her, hitting her mouth.' The impact allegedly knocked the girl 'onto a table and onto the ground,' resulting in the fracture of her front teeth. The prosecution also plans to present testimony from two other students who witnessed the incident, both of whom are expected to corroborate the account of Robinson striking the student during the argument. The court heard that the student, after the incident, said to the accused, "you've ruined my life". In contrast, the defense, spearheaded by Peter Maley, contends that the incident was an unintentional accident amidst a hectic classroom setting. Maley stated that Robinson was managing misbehaving students and the constant coming and going of children. He explained that the student was behind Robinson when she made the offensive remark and that the subsequent injury to her front teeth was due to her stumbling and hitting the desk before falling to the ground. Maley further emphasized that the Crown must prove beyond reasonable doubt that Robinson intended both the strike and the resulting harm. He characterized the events as an accident, suggesting that such occurrences are unavoidable in a school environment. The defense maintains that Robinson did not intend to harm the student and expressed his regret. The trial continues as the court hears conflicting narratives, with the prosecution focusing on the deliberate nature of the strike and its impact, while the defense highlights the chaotic classroom environment and the lack of intent, aiming to establish that the injury was the result of an accidental occurrence. The jury must carefully evaluate the evidence presented to determine the facts of the incident and render a verdict based on the evidence





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Darwin Teacher Assault Court Accident

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