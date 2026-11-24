A freed immigration detainee who stomped on veteran Age photographer Dominic O'Brien's head 11 times has been acquitted of murder by reason of mental impairment. Victorian Supreme Court Justice Jacinta Forbes accepted the attack was a direct result of the man's paranoia from schizo-affective disorder.

A freed immigration detainee who bashed a veteran Age photographer to death has been acquitted of murder because of his psychotic illness. Victorian Supreme Court Justice Jacinta Forbes handed down the verdict of not guilty by reason of mental impairment on Tuesday.

YF, as he is known for legal reasons, attacked veteran photographer Dominic O'Brien, 62, at an outdoor mall in Footscray in Melbourne's west on the morning of June 15, 2025. He knocked O'Brien to the ground and stomped on his head 11 times, causing catastrophic head injuries. O'Brien, whose work spanned multiple news organisations, including The Age, AAP and Reuters, died six days later in hospital.

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Immigration detainee YF released before attack

YF was released from immigration detention in December 2023 after the High Court ruled indefinite detention of prisoners was unlawful. He was subjected to monitoring, with Australian Border Force officers witnessing the attack as they were tracking him at the time. When YF was arrested, he falsely accused O'Brien of rape and claimed the other man had attacked him. Two medical experts agreed YF had a schizo-affective disorder and was experiencing psychotic symptoms at the time of O'Brien's death.

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Those symptoms included hallucinations and delusions, forensic psychiatrist Rajan Darjee told the court.

"It's clear he believed the victim had done something to him and was a threat to him," Darjee said during a November 19 hearing. "In my view, he attacked the victim as he did because of his symptoms - he believed all these things were real. " YF first displayed psychotic symptoms as a young man in 2003, and he was subject to several involuntary treatment orders between his release in 2023 and arrest in 2025.

Psychiatric expert details medication gaps

YF had been overdue for his anti-psychotic medication injections at the time of the attack, forensic psychiatrist Mark Ryan told the court. But his condition was resistant to treatment and he was still psychotic three months after the fatal attack, even though he was medicated in custody, Ryan said. In delivering her verdict on Tuesday, Justice Forbes accepted YF had attacked O'Brien as a direct result of his paranoia.

His psychotic symptoms had been present for more than two decades and were enduring even with treatment, the judge said. Forbes also noted YF's circumstances had been unstable and he had at times been turned away from treatment before O'Brien's death. She handed down the verdict of not guilty by reason of mental impairment and directed that YF be liable to supervision. The exact orders of his supervision will be made at a later date.