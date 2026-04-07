Former Diplomats Urge UK Action to Halt E1 Settlement Plan, Warn of Division and Destruction

Former diplomats have called on the UK government to take action against the E1 settlement project in the West Bank, warning that it will divide the West Bank in two and destroy Palestine's viability. They recommend strong measures, including warnings to any companies bidding to build the settlement and banning trade with Israeli settlements.

Former diplomats have urged the UK government to take decisive action against the planned E1 settlement project near Ma'ale Adumim, warning that the initiative, involving the construction of 3,400 houses, is designed to bisect the West Bank and irrevocably undermine the viability of a future Palestinian state.

A letter signed by prominent former ambassadors and senior officials, including Sir David Manning and Sir Peter Westmacott, emphasizes the urgent need for concrete measures to deter companies from participating in the project, which they deem a flagrant violation of international law. The signatories stress that mere condemnation, without tangible consequences, has proven ineffective in curbing Israel's settlement expansion and annexation activities in the occupied territories. The letter advocates for a multifaceted approach, including a warning to potential bidders that their involvement in the E1 project could jeopardize their business interests in the UK, a ban on trade and investment with settlements, and a suspension of trade concessions with Israel, citing its breaches of human rights provisions outlined in the UK-Israel trade and partnership agreement. The initiative underscores the broader context of Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, particularly the strategic significance of the E1 project. The plan, which has been stalled for two decades due to international opposition, aims to extend the existing settlement of Ma'ale Adumim towards Jerusalem, effectively isolating occupied East Jerusalem from the West Bank and further fragmenting Palestinian territory. The former diplomats argue that the E1 project poses an existential threat to the two-state solution and that a unified international response is crucial to prevent further erosion of the prospects for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The letter specifically calls for Britain to lead the way by implementing a strong and consistent policy to discourage the construction of the E1 settlement. It cites the UK’s historic responsibilities in the region and its commitment to international law as justification for such a leading role, urging the government to align with like-minded European and Commonwealth partners in taking decisive action. \The signatories highlight the legal framework that underpins their call for action, emphasizing the international community's widespread condemnation of Israeli settlements as illegal under international law. They refer to the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion on the illegality of the 1967 occupation of Gaza, East Jerusalem, and the rest of the West Bank, underscoring the legal basis for the UK's position. They argue that the UK is ideally placed to lead because of its historic responsibilities in the region. The letter criticizes the current Israeli government's approach to settlement expansion, which they characterize as a continuation of its policy of de facto annexation in the West Bank. They believe that if unchecked, this policy will inevitably lead to increased violence and further undermine prospects for peace. The letter emphasizes the crucial role of the UK government in safeguarding the viability of the two-state solution by actively preventing the implementation of the E1 plan. They urge the British government to recognize that failure to act will only embolden Israel and perpetuate a cycle of injustice and conflict. The letter also addresses the role of economic interests in influencing the situation, underscoring the need to deter companies from participating in settlement activities by making it clear that such involvement would jeopardize their business opportunities in the UK. The former diplomats express concern about the ongoing deterioration of conditions in the West Bank, particularly the impact of settlement expansion on Palestinian communities and their access to land, resources, and freedom of movement. They are critical of the Israeli government's policies, which they claim are designed to create facts on the ground and make a two-state solution impossible. They call on the UK government to demonstrate that it is committed to upholding international law and promoting a just resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This includes taking a firm stance against settlement expansion and making it clear that such activities will not be tolerated. \The planned E1 project, which has been in the planning stages for some time, is seen as a key component of Israel's long-term strategy in the West Bank. The settlement, which is situated near the major Israeli settlement of Ma'ale Adumim, is designed to further isolate East Jerusalem from the rest of the West Bank and to create a territorial barrier that makes it difficult for Palestinians to create a viable state. The strategic location of the E1 project has made it a major source of concern for international observers, who see it as a significant obstacle to the two-state solution. The international community has consistently condemned Israeli settlements as illegal under international law and has called for a halt to settlement expansion. The construction of the E1 settlement would represent a major escalation in Israel’s settlement activities and would have devastating consequences for the Palestinians. The project would further fragment Palestinian territory, restrict Palestinian access to East Jerusalem, and make it even more difficult for Palestinians to achieve their aspirations for self-determination. The signatories to the letter are particularly worried about the impact of the E1 project on the two-state solution, which is seen as the only viable framework for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The project would make it extremely difficult for Palestinians to create a contiguous and viable state. The letter’s recommendations reflect a growing concern among international observers about the deterioration of conditions in the occupied territories. The diplomats call for a more assertive international response to the Israeli government's policies, including stronger measures to deter settlement expansion and to protect the rights of Palestinians. They argue that the UK, in particular, has a special responsibility to uphold international law and to promote a just resolution to the conflict. They stress the importance of taking a firm stance against the E1 settlement project and of making it clear that such activities will not be tolerated





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