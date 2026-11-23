Former elite soldier Liam O'Flaherty is on trial for raping an unconscious woman twice and filming it, with his defence arguing he had advance consent. The prosecution says the videos show the woman snoring, drooling, and incapacitated when he sexually penetrated her.

A former elite soldier accused of twice raping an unconscious woman and filming it had her advance consent, his barrister has told a jury. Liam O'Flaherty, 37, is standing trial in the County Court for allegedly raping the woman while she was passed out on two occasions in 2021, and again in 2022.

Trial Begins Over Advance Consent Defence

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape. The ex-Australian Defence Force soldier accepts that he sexually penetrated the woman while she was incapable of consenting. His defence instead rests on what his barrister described as consensual non-consent. The trial, which began on Friday, is shaping up to be a test case for the contentious advance consent defence.

Also read Liam Wright Returns to Test Rugby After Two-Year Shoulder Injury and Ospreys Move

O'Flaherty's barrister, Georgina Connelly, SC, told the jury advance consent was not recognised by the law, but they would still have to decide if her client reasonably believed he had consent. Connelly said during her opening address: O'Flaherty knew that [the complainant] was so affected [by drugs] she was incapable of consent in that moment. What he admits to you is enough to convict him of rape. It doesn't mean you have to, and doesn't mean you should.

Advertisement

The complainant had no idea she had allegedly been raped until she found the footage on O'Flaherty's phone, the court heard. The prosecution said in its opening address that O'Flaherty and the complainant had an active sexual relationship that included a wide variety of consensual sex acts, including filming themselves. Some of those recordings were stored in a shared Google Drive folder.

Prosecutor Describes Footage of Unconscious Woman

In June 2022, the complainant was using O'Flaherty's phone when she discovered a recording she did not recognise, prosecutor Matthew Fisher said. The 11-minute-long video captures the complainant lying on a couch and she appears to be asleep or unconscious, the court heard. Fisher said the footage shows O'Flaherty having sex with the complainant and masturbating over her body. Her body is visibly limp and only moves from the force of the act, the prosecutor said.

She later told police she was blown out during the alleged assault, a term the woman used to describe overdosing on gamma hydroxybutyrate, the drug commonly known as GHB. After watching the video, the woman felt embarrassed, sad, angry, confused and degraded, the jury heard, and she had no memory of the night. The court heard when she confronted O'Flaherty about the video, he allegedly replied: That's me f---ing you while you're passed out.

I didn't show you earlier 'cause I didn't know if you'd find it weird or not. He allegedly went on to describe the footage as f---ing hot and definitely my favourite video. Fisher said the complainant was shocked by O'Flaherty's response and didn't know what to say. She sent a copy of the recording to herself and never spoke to the accused again about the alleged rape, the court heard.

Advertisement

Second Recording Leads to Police Report

In 2023, the complainant allegedly discovered another video that had been recorded two years earlier. In it, O'Flaherty is allegedly captured having sex with the woman, who is lying face down on a doona cover, naked and drooling. Fisher said in the recording O'Flaherty can be heard saying: Hey baby, you asleep. The complainant did not respond, the jury was told.

She appears to be asleep, unconscious and incapacitated, the prosecutor said. Seconds after speaking, O'Flaherty began to rape her, stopping a short time later, after the complainant's hand moved. The jury was told the complainant could be heard on the footage murmuring the words ow, ow, to which O'Flaherty replied relax. Fisher said after the woman discovered the second video she went to police.

In her opening address to the jury on Friday, O'Flaherty's barrister said the accused genuinely believed the complainant was consenting because of an advanced agreement made between the pair. Connelly said the jury would need to consider whether it was reasonably possible that before the woman became so affected by drugs to be incapable of consent that she freely agreed that O'Flaherty should sexually penetrate her while she was unconscious. The trial continues.

Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at (1800 737 732).