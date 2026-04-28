Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted on Charges of Threatening President Trump

James Comey, former Director of the FBI, has been indicted on charges of threatening President Trump following a controversial Instagram post. The post, featuring seashells arranged to display '86 47', is alleged to be a veiled threat, with prosecutors citing the slang meaning of '86' as 'to kill'.

Former FBI Director James Comey is facing serious legal challenges after being indicted on charges of threatening President Trump. The indictment stems from a now-deleted Instagram post from May of last year, featuring a photograph of seashells arranged to display the numbers '86 47'.

Prosecutors allege this seemingly innocuous image constitutes a veiled threat against the President's life. The core of the argument rests on the slang definition of '86', as defined by Merriam-Webster, which, while primarily meaning 'to throw out' or 'refuse service', has recently gained a more sinister connotation – 'to kill'.

The Department of Justice contends that a reasonable person, aware of the contentious history between Comey and Trump, would interpret the post as a serious expression of intent to cause harm. Comey is specifically charged with threatening the President and transmitting a threat across state lines. This case unfolds against a backdrop of heightened political tension and follows a recent incident where a shooting occurred near the White House, allegedly targeting President Trump.

The history between Comey and Trump is deeply fraught. Comey was abruptly dismissed by Trump in 2017, sparking a public and often acrimonious feud. Prior to his dismissal, Comey led the FBI during the initial stages of the investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election. This investigation cast a long shadow over Trump's presidency and fueled accusations of obstruction of justice.

The current charges against Comey are viewed by many as politically motivated, particularly given the Trump administration's perceived pattern of targeting political adversaries. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized the gravity of the alleged offense, stating that threatening the President is a severe violation of the law, especially in light of recent violent incidents. He pointed to the shooting at the White House as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of inciting violence against elected officials.

The Justice Department's decision to pursue this case, following the dismissal of a previous indictment against Comey, raises concerns about potential vindictive prosecution and the appearance of a deliberate effort to target the former FBI director. Comey, upon realizing the potential misinterpretation of his post, promptly deleted it and issued a statement expressing his lack of awareness regarding the violent connotations associated with the numbers '86' and '47'.

He explicitly stated his opposition to violence in any form and explained his decision to remove the post as a precautionary measure. However, prosecutors argue that as the former Director of the FBI, Comey should have been acutely aware of the potential implications and consequences of posting such an image, particularly given his public disagreements with President Trump.

The case is likely to be highly contentious, with legal experts anticipating vigorous debate over the interpretation of the Instagram post and the intent behind it. The defense will likely argue that the post was merely a harmless observation of a natural phenomenon and that any perceived threat was unintentional. The prosecution, on the other hand, will attempt to demonstrate that Comey knowingly and deliberately posted the image with the intent to intimidate or threaten the President.

This case represents a significant escalation in the ongoing political battle between Comey and Trump and raises fundamental questions about the limits of free speech and the potential for political bias within the Justice Department. The outcome of the trial could have far-reaching implications for the future of political discourse and the relationship between the executive branch and law enforcement





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

James Comey Donald Trump FBI Indictment Threat

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Melbourne International Comedy Festival Director Susan Provan to Step DownAfter 32 years leading the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, director Susan Provan will retire in August. She reflects on the festival's growth from 118 shows to a record 806, sharing anecdotes of memorable moments and expressing both relief and sadness at her departure. A search for her successor is now underway.

Read more »

FBI Director Signals Security Protocol Changes After Reported Threat to President TrumpFBI Director Kash Patel discussed increased security concerns surrounding President Trump following reports of frequent assassination attempts. He announced potential changes to security protocols for all future events and expressed confidence in Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. The FBI is actively investigating a recent incident at a correspondents' dinner and has conducted numerous interviews.

Read more »

Ex-FBI boss Comey indicted again, this time over seashell ‘threat’ to TrumpThe prosecution comes after James Comey last year shared a post showing shells he saw on a beach arranged to read “86 47”, which officials say constituted a threat against the president.

Read more »

Ex-FBI boss Comey indicted again, this time over seashell ‘threat’ to TrumpThe prosecution comes after James Comey last year shared a post showing shells he saw on a beach arranged to read “86 47”, which officials say constituted a threat against the president.

Read more »

Ex-FBI boss Comey indicted again, this time over seashell ‘threat’ to TrumpThe prosecution comes after James Comey last year shared a post showing shells he saw on a beach arranged to read “86 47”, which officials say constituted a threat against the president.

Read more »

Former FBI Director Faces Scrutiny Over Social Media PostThe former FBI director is facing accusations of inciting violence against Donald Trump due to a social media post featuring the numbers 86 47 spelled out in seashells. The post has sparked controversy over whether the numbers represent a call for assassination, with the director claiming he did not intend such a meaning. The case highlights concerns about the politicization of the justice system.

Read more »