Former Health Minister's chief of staff secures corporate access via lobbying loophole

Documents reveal Nick Martin, ex-chief of staff to Health Minister Mark Butler, became head of government relations at Ramsay Health Care and maintained repeated access to the minister, exposing a loophole that allows in‑house lobbyists to bypass cooling‑off rules.

Secret documents have revealed a significant loophole in federal transparency laws, showing that Health Minister Mark Butler 's former chief of staff, Nick Martin , moved directly into a corporate government relations role at Ramsay Health Care and retained access to the minister within months.

Martin served as chief of staff for over three years before joining the private hospital giant. Under current lobbying rules, ministerial staff are prohibited from becoming registered lobbyists, but the case illustrates how staffers can take in-house positions without being subject to the lobbying code of conduct, thereby avoiding the required 12-month cooling-off period for lobbying activities.

Freedom of Information documents obtained by SkyNews.com.au show that Martin met with Minister Butler and Ramsay CEO Natalie Davis in August 2025 while still employed in the minister's office. After leaving, Martin greeted Butler at a Ramsay-hosted function in February 2026 and participated in a Microsoft Teams meeting with Butler and the Ramsay CEO in April 2026.

Martin also attended the Labor Business Forum budget night dinner in May 2026, a high‑cost event largely attended by lobbyists and corporate representatives, where he was seated at Butler's table. These interactions raise concerns about the effectiveness of lobbying regulations, which allow former political insiders to leverage their relationships and access after transitioning to private‑sector influence roles. The timing is particularly sensitive because major reforms of the private hospital sector were underway while Martin worked in the minister's office.

During that period, Butler established a Private Hospital CEO Forum that included executives from major operators such as Ramsay Health Care, and his office was heavily involved in reforms described by the government as the biggest shake‑up of the sector in decades. According to the Department of Health, the forum remains actively involved in progressing private hospital reform.

Independent Senator David Pocock called the situation a case study in broken lobbying rules, stating that the code should apply to in‑house government relations managers like Martin, not just contracted lobbyists. He expressed deep concern about the revolving door between ministerial offices and industry, which allows vested interests to maintain direct access to decision‑makers. The revelations follow Labor's block of Pocock's legislation that aimed to broaden the definition of lobbying and close existing loopholes.

The case fuels debate over whether current transparency measures adequately prevent conflicts of interest and ensure that former public officials cannot use their insider knowledge and contacts for private gain immediately after leaving office





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Lobbying Loophole Mark Butler Nick Martin Ramsay Health Care Lobbying Reform

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