Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad's Role in New Iranian Leadership Plans

According to American officials, the United States and Israel went into the conflict with a plan in mind to install Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former Iranian president known for his anti-Israel and anti-American views, as a new leader in Iran after the conflict. However, the plan quickly went awry and he was injured on the war's first day by an Israeli strike at his home in Tehran that had to free him from house arrest.

Days after Israel i strikes killed Iran 's supreme leader and other top officials, President Donald Trump mused publicly that it would be best if ‘someone from within’ Iran took over the country.

According to American officials who were briefed on it, both the United States and Israel had planned to put Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former Iranian president known for his hard-line, anti-Israel and anti-American views, in power after the conflict. Yet, the plan quickly went awry, as Ahmadinejad was injured on the war's first day by an Israeli strike at his home in Tehran that had been designed to free him from house arrest.

Ahmadinejad survived the strike but was disillusioned with the regime change plan. He has not been seen publicly since and his current whereabouts and condition are unknown. The plan was part of a multistage plan developed by Israel to topple Iran's theocratic government, and despite President Trump's goals for Operation Epic Fury, which included destroying Iran's ballistic missiles and dismantling their production facilities, the hopes for a successful regime change in Iran have proven unrealistic.

Ahmadinejad's unconventional choice underscores the high stakes and risky nature of the war in February, which was fired upon both the United States and Israel as part of their hopes of installing more pliable leadership in Tehran and weakening Iran's proxy forces





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