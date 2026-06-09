Former Labor Staffers Charged Over Alleged 2015 Election Funding Scheme Linked to Chris Minns Campaign

Two former Labor figures face prosecution for an alleged plot to bypass NSW electoral funding laws during Chris Minns' 2015 election campaign. The charges follow a long-running investigation into the origins of donations tied to a fundraising dinner and broader inquiries into Chinese-linked contributions.

Former Labor figures have been charged in connection with an alleged scheme to circumvent New South Wales electoral funding laws tied to Premier Chris Minns ' 2015 election campaign.

The NSW Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed that proceedings were instituted on June 4, 2026, against Jonathan Yee and Ernest Wong, with the consent of the Electoral Commission. The charges allege that between October 28, 2014, and August 12, 2015, in Sydney and other locations within NSW, the two men carried out a scheme to violate provisions under Part 6 of the Election Funding, Expenditure and Disclosures Act.

The NSW Electoral Commission stated that only these two individuals were referred for prosecution, and it has no active lines of inquiry into this matter. A spokesperson for Premier Minns asserted that the donations in question were taken in good faith and later repaid, emphasizing that the Premier rejects any wrongdoing. The premier's office noted that the allegations had previously been investigated by the Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Electoral Commission.

The claims resurfaced via an affidavit from former Labor staffer David Latham during a parliamentary inquiry, alleging that Minns collected donations at a 2014 fundraising dinner and sought advice on campaign funding. Minns countered that the accuser had made the same disclosure to ICAC six years earlier.

The broader context includes the 'Aldi bag' scandal involving Chinese property developer Huang Xiangmo, where ICAC hearings in 2019 found that a $100,000 cash donation to NSW Labor through the Chinese Friends of Labor network exceeded legal caps and originated from a prohibited donor. Investigators concluded that Wong and Yee orchestrated falsified donation forms from individuals, each claiming $5,000 contributions, to mask the true source of funds and breach electoral laws.

The case underscores ongoing scrutiny of political donation practices in NSW and the legal ramifications for those involved in alleged circumvention schemes





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NSW Electoral Funding Chris Minns Labor Party ICAC Donation Scandal Ernest Wong Jonathan Yee Huang Xiangmo Political Donations Corruption Charges

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