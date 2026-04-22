Former Minister Accused of Coercing Contractors to Satisfy CFMEU

A high-level inquiry into the CFMEU has heard testimony alleging that a former Queensland minister threatened to cancel a major infrastructure project contract to force compliance with the union.

An explosive inquiry into the Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union ( CFMEU ) has revealed shocking allegations involving high-ranking Queensland government officials. Testimony provided during the public hearings suggests that former Labor minister Grace Grace allegedly threatened to terminate the contract for the Toowoomba Bypass , a massive infrastructure project, unless the primary contractors reached a formal agreement with the union.

The bypass, which was completed in 2019, served as the focal point of the recent hearing, highlighting the tense relationship between the union and the international firms involved in the project, specifically Ferrovial and Acciona. Jose Sanchez, the former project director for Acciona, delivered a scathing critique of the state government’s conduct during his appearance at the inquiry. He testified that during a meeting in February 2022, he felt pressured into aligning with the union under the threat of losing a significant government contract. Sanchez went as far as to equate the behavior of the government ministers to practices one might expect in a developing nation, specifically mentioning Nigeria, rather than a democratic country like Australia. He noted that while he and his team were prepared to discuss legitimate safety concerns regarding the highway, the discussion was quickly hijacked by political interests. According to the testimony provided by Sanchez, Grace Grace took a combative stance during the meeting held at the project site. He described how the minister dismissed technical presentations regarding safety protocols and instead focused exclusively on forcing the company to resolve ongoing tensions with the CFMEU. Sanchez remarked that former Transport and Main Roads minister Mark Bailey, who was also present, remained largely silent while Grace issued what was perceived as an ultimatum. The inquiry heard that shortly after this meeting, the contractor withdrew an application in the Industrial Relations Commission that had been intended to challenge CFMEU entry notices. This sequence of events, according to Sanchez, implies a clear correlation between the government’s threats and the sudden change in the legal strategy adopted by the construction consortium. While Sanchez acknowledged that the project had faced genuine safety challenges during its construction phase, he maintained that those issues were being handled through proper internal and regulatory channels and did not warrant the heavy-handed intervention of a state minister. The broader scope of the inquiry continues to paint a concerning picture of the construction industry in Queensland, with further testimony from other industry leaders reinforcing the narrative of deep-seated influence. On the day preceding the focus on the Toowoomba Bypass, the inquiry heard from contractors Neile and Ryan Rosenlund, who alleged that they were coerced into hiring individuals with suspicious links to the union and were forced to pay for redundant scaffolding services. These testimonies form part of a widening investigation into the CFMEU, which is currently examining allegations of systemic bullying, criminal infiltration, and gross financial malpractice. As the inquiry progresses, the political fallout continues to mount, with the reputation of the former Labor government under intense scrutiny. The revelations regarding the Toowoomba project serve as a centerpiece for the inquiry, illustrating how public infrastructure projects may have been compromised by political agendas and institutional corruption, further fueling calls for radical reform within the sector to ensure that taxpayer-funded projects are governed by transparency and merit rather than union-backed coercion





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CFMEU Queensland Government Grace Grace Construction Inquiry Toowoomba Bypass

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