Former NRL player Trent Merrin charged over illegal peptide lab

Former NRL player Trent Merrin has been charged with manufacturing illegal peptides after police uncovered a clandestine lab in Shell Cove. His solicitor says he will plead not guilty to all charges.

Former NRL player Trent Merrin has been charged with manufacturing illegal peptides following a months-long investigation into a clandestine laboratory uncovered in a police raid.

Trent Merrin Charged With Peptide Manufacturing

Merrin, 37, was arrested and granted police bail on Tuesday. He is expected to appear in a Wollongong court later this month. The former St George Illawarra Dragons player and State of Origin representative faces four counts of manufacturing goods for use in humans resulting in harm or injury and one count of participating in a criminal group contributing criminal activity. His solicitor, Paul McGirr, said Merrin would plead not guilty to all the charges.

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We will request a brief of evidence and take it from there, McGirr said. NSW Police said an Organised Crime Squad strike force had been working with the Therapeutic Goods Administration to investigate the alleged manufacture, supply and distribution of peptides. Police said the investigation focused on the alleged illegal manufacture, supply and distribution of peptides.

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On Friday 24 July 2026, strike force detectives executed a crime scene warrant in Shell Cove, where police uncovered an alleged clandestine peptide manufacturing facility and large quantities of restricted substances, police said in a statement. The raid was carried out as part of the joint investigation. Police first arrested a 39-year-old man as part of the investigation on August 14.

Clandestine Lab Raided In Shell Cove

He was charged with four counts of manufacturing goods for use in humans resulting in harm or injury and one count of participating in a criminal group. His matter has been finalised in court, police said. Illegal peptides are short chains of amino acids that have not been evaluated or approved by regulatory bodies. According to the TGA, they are increasingly being advertised online for weight loss and muscle growth.

The TGA and NSW Police established the strike force earlier this year. Authorities have described the operation as targeting the alleged illegal manufacture, supply and distribution of peptides. Merrin played for the St George Illawarra Dragons and represented New South Wales in State of Origin. He has not entered a plea in court, but his lawyer has indicated he will deny the allegations.

Merrin Returns To Wollongong Court

The case is set to return to Wollongong court later this month. Police have not indicated whether further charges or arrests are expected.