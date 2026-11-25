A NSW Supreme Court jury unanimously convicted former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024 after just over two hours of deliberations.

Beau Lamarre-Condon has been convicted of murdering former TV presenter Jesse Baird and Baird's boyfriend Luke Davies after prosecutors exposed his plot to kill his former love interest.

Beau Lamarre-Condon Convicted of Double Murder

The 12-member jury delivered unanimous verdicts in Sydney on Wednesday after deliberations spanning just over two hours. Gasps and sobs broke the silence in the Supreme Court as the former NSW police officer was found guilty of two counts of murder. The families of Baird and Davies collapsed in each other's arms. The jury also found Lamarre-Condon guilty of breaking into Baird's home six months before the murders and stealing his mobile phone and wallet.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon Found Guilty of Murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Justice Natalie Adams formally convicted him of each of the charges after the verdicts were delivered. Applause rang out in the public gallery of the historic King Street courtroom as he was taken down to the cells. The 31-year-old had been silent as the jury handed down its unanimous verdict. Davies, a former Qantas flight attendant, was killed to eliminate a witness to the crime, the prosecution alleged.

Advertisement

The court heard the then 28-year-old senior constable staked out Baird's Paddington share house in the early hours of February 19, 2024, and lay in wait until his housemates left the terrace. Lamarre-Condon disguised himself as a food delivery rider, complete with a black motorcycle helmet, and entered the home armed with his police-issued firearm. A neighbour's security camera captured the sound of three shots in 55 seconds, starting at 9.49am and 33 seconds.

The Crown case was that Baird was killed first, by a shot to the back and an execution-style shot four seconds later to the temple, and Davies was shot through Baird's bedroom door 51 seconds later. A triple-0 call was made from Davies' phone in the approximately 51 seconds between the second and third shots. Baird, 26, and Davies, 29, had met on New Year's Eve 2023 and were smitten with each other, the court heard.

Prosecutor Claims Wounded Pride Motivated Killing

Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, told the jury that Lamarre-Condon's wounded pride led him to formulate a dark plan for revenge after Baird cut off contact. The court heard that the accused's behaviour had escalated from invading Baird's privacy by going through his phone when they were dating casually, to stalking him by monitoring his movements on the Snapchat app. The Crown argued Lamarre-Condon fell head over heels in love with Baird and had admitted to doing dumb things.

The defence argued he had entered the home to retrieve his personal items and killed the couple in an act of self-defence. The defence also claimed his acts to conceal the crime, which included hiding the couple's bodies and cleaning the crime scene, was due to him panicking and having an out-of-body experience.

The Crown said Lamarre-Condon took a number of steps after the murders to destroy or manufacture evidence, including cleaning the crime scene and using Baird's phone to pose as him in messages to his housemates before disposing of the phone. NSW Police first went to Baird's home on February 21, two days after the murders, when workers at a Cronulla bowling club alerted them to items dumped by the killer in a skip bin.

Hatfield said the jury might think self-interest was at work when Lamarre-Condon disclosed the location of the men's bodies four days after that, on February 27, after police informed him of the state's no body, no parole laws. The fact is, the bodies were left rotting for a further four days after he was arrested, with evidence all the while being destroyed on their bodies, Hatfield said.

Advertisement

ACON Chief Condemns Homicide of Jesse Baird

Michael Woodhouse, chief executive of NSW's leading LGBTIQ+ health organisation, ACON, said: This is a terrible crime that continues to leave many people across our communities distressed. We extend our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, and to all those who knew and cared about them.

Woodhouse said that the risk of violence often increased after a relationship ended, and the case highlighted that electronic surveillance, stalking and controlling behaviours could escalate to murder and physical violence. It is vital that we recognise and respond to these warning signs early to protect the safety of future victims, he said.

The jury took just over two hours to find him guilty on two counts of murder for the deaths of Baird, 26, and Davies, 29, and a third charge of break and enter relating to an incident at Baird's home the year prior. Lamarre-Condon's trial ran for months as he fought charges he murdered Baird and Davies at a home in Paddington on February 19, 2024.

Both the Crown and Lamarre-Condon's defence agreed Lamarre-Condon and Baird had been in an on-and-off relationship which came to a final end in November 2023. The case sent shockwaves through Sydney's LGBTIQ community and devastated Baird and Davies' family and friends. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Rainbow Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Hotline (1800 497 212) and Lifeline (13 11 14).

Lamarre-Condon will now remain behind bars before his sentencing hearing in March.