Former NSW Police Officer Beau Lamarre-Condon Faces Intense Cross-Examination in Double Murder Trial

Beau Lamarre-Condon denies murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, claiming self-defense while prosecutors allege premeditated killing driven by obsession and jealousy.

In a significant development during the high-profile double murder trial of Beau Lamarre-Condon, the former New South Wales police officer returned to the witness box for intense cross-examination by Crown Prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC.

Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Jesse Baird, a 26-year-old former television presenter, and Luke Davies, a 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant. The court proceedings have established without dispute that both men died from gunshot wounds inflicted by Lamarre-Condon's police-issued pistol on February 19, 2024, and that the accused disposed of their bodies in the Bungonia area near Goulburn on February 22, 2024.

Also read Lamarre-Condon trial hears text message to Jesse Baird before alleged Paddington break-in

Prosecution claims Lamarre-Condon plotted to kill Baird

The Crown's case alleges that Lamarre-Condon planned to kill Baird due to an obsessive and jealous infatuation that developed after their breakup, and subsequently killed Davies, Baird's boyfriend, to eliminate a potential witness to the crime. In stark contrast, the defense maintains that Lamarre-Condon acted entirely in self-defense, claiming he had his service pistol with him because he had contemplated suicide the previous night due to severe work-related trauma.

The trial has delved into the toxic dynamics of the relationship between Lamarre-Condon and Baird, examining digital evidence from late 2023. A pivotal moment in the proceedings involved a 1600-word message sent by Lamarre-Condon to Baird from a friend's Instagram account in November 2023, shortly after their separation.

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Lamarre-Condon admitted falsely claiming cancer diagnosis

In this correspondence, Lamarre-Condon falsely claimed to suffer from cancer, a deception he attributes to a misdiagnosis by a naturopathic doctor in Bondi Junction who had identified a lump on his shoulder as a potential form of sporadic cancer. Lamarre-Condon testified that while the doctor recommended a biopsy, he chose to pursue alternative online therapies instead and did not undergo the recommended medical procedure.

He admitted that parts of the message were fabricated but insisted the underlying health scare was real. Furthermore, the court heard that Lamarre-Condon had texted Baird stating he would cease contact, a statement the accused interpreted as referring only to his own social media presence rather than a literal threat to life. He also admitted to gaslighting Baird by denying an Instagram story he had posted, which he later confessed to.

Surfboard cover purchase alleged as part murder plan

Additionally, Lamarre-Condon acknowledged discarding Baird's phone off a bridge to destroy potentially incriminating evidence after the murder. Further scrutiny was directed at Lamarre-Condon's actions leading up to the killings, particularly regarding his purchases and movements. The prosecution presented evidence that Lamarre-Condon purchased a surfboard cover on February 17, 2024, arguing this was part of a premeditated plan to transport Baird's body using the bag.

Lamarre-Condon strongly rejected this allegation, testifying that he needed a new cover for a surfboard he kept at Baird's residence in Paddington. He stated that he visited the terrace home on the day of Baird's death with the intention of retrieving his clothing, his surfboard, and a Cartier ring valued at $25,000.

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The defense emphasized that the men were not in an exclusive relationship and that Lamarre-Condon had sent a draft of the lengthy message to a friend before sending it to Baird, suggesting a different context for his communications. The prosecutor challenged the credibility of Lamarre-Condon's claims regarding his state of mind and the extent of his obsession, suggesting that unrequited love had escalated into a dangerous fixation.

As the cross-examination continues, the court remains focused on determining whether the accused's actions were driven by malicious intent or a misguided claim of self-preservation amidst a breakdown in his mental health. The proceedings highlight the complex interplay of mental health issues, domestic violence, and criminal responsibility in the Australian legal system.