Former NSW Police Officer Beau Lamarre-Condon Testifies in Murder Trial

Ex-constable Beau Lamarre-Condon claims self-defence in the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, while prosecutors allege a jealous execution in Sydney. This report details the February 2024 court testimony and the conflicting accounts of the fatal shooting.

Former senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon delivered detailed testimony in the NSW Supreme Court this week, offering his account of the February 2024 incident that resulted in the deaths of his ex-boyfriend Jesse Baird and Baird's new partner, Luke Davies. Lamarre-Condon, who is facing charges of double murder, pleaded not guilty and argued that he acted in self-defence during the confrontation at a residence in Paddington, Sydney.

Conflict Over Phone and Relationship Trust

Lamarre-Condon faced questions regarding the breakdown of his non-exclusive relationship with Baird, which ended in November 2023. The former officer admitted to going through Baird's phone to vet romantic rivals and creating a social media post that falsely implied Baird had sent him flowers. This post was intended as a test to determine if Baird was seeing other people, an admission Baird himself confirmed to the jury.

Also read Alleged murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon gives evidence in court for first time

Preparation for February 19 Visit to Home

On the morning of February 19, 2024, Lamarre-Condon visited the Paddington home with the stated intention of retrieving personal belongings, including shirts valued at $2,000 each and a Cartier ring worth $25,000. Prior to entering the house, he observed an Uber Eats motorcycle outside, which led him to don a driver's helmet to avoid being recognized or accused of harassment if others were present.

Initial Struggle and Discharge of Service Pistol

Once inside, Lamarre-Condon claimed he encountered Baird, who was holding a knife and shouting that they were being robbed. The two men struggled, and Lamarre-Condon stated that Baird pinned him against a wall with the blade near his neck. He testified that police training instincts took over, causing him to draw his service-issued pistol, point it at Baird's shoulder, and fire to incapacitate him, accidentally discharging the weapon a second time as they fell.

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Confrontation with Luke Davies and Second Shooting

Lamarre-Condon reported that he then moved toward the front door and was confronted by Luke Davies, who was holding the gun Lamarre-Condon believed had been left in the living room. He testified that Davies pointed the weapon at his chest and threatened to shoot him, leading to a struggle over the muzzle. Lamarre-Condon claimed Davies pulled the trigger, resulting in a bullet lodging in the doorway.

Prosecution Alleges Jealous Obsession and Execution

Crown Prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC presented a contrasting narrative, alleging that Lamarre-Condon was motivated by jealous obsession and executed both men. While Lamarre-Condon argued he thought Baird was still alive and attempted to call triple-zero for an ambulance, prosecutors contend he shot Baird execution-style and killed Davies through a door to eliminate a witness.

Legal Proceedings and Rejected Plea Agreement

Defence barrister John Stratton SC questioned Lamarre-Condon extensively about his state of mind and actions during the incident. Lamarre-Condon acknowledged responsibility for the deaths but maintained they were not intentional. He previously offered to plead guilty to manslaughter, but prosecutors rejected the offer, insisting on the murder charges. The case remains before the NSW Supreme Court jury as they weigh the conflicting testimonies.