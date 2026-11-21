Fred Nile, the longest-serving member of the New South Wales parliament, has died at the age of 92. Known for his conservative views on social issues, Nile later collaborated with political opponents to protect Indigenous sites and expunge historical homosexual convictions.

Fred Nile, a former politician who served as the longest-serving member of parliament in New South Wales, has passed away at the age of ninety-two.

His family confirmed his peaceful death on November 21 in a statement shared across social media platforms, expressing their deep sadness at the loss of Reverend the Honorable Frederick John Nile. The announcement noted that details regarding funeral services or memorial gatherings would be released in the near future, allowing the community time to prepare tributes to a figure who remained an active and influential presence in Australian politics for over four decades.

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Fred Nile Political Legacy

Nile left the parliament in 2023 after a career that spanned several political parties and legislative changes, leaving behind a complex legacy defined by both staunch social conservatism and unexpected collaborative efforts on cultural preservation issues. Throughout his tenure, Nile was widely recognized as a vocal critic of progressive social reforms, particularly gay marriage and abortion rights. He frequently opposed the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, positioning himself as a defender of traditional Christian values within the public sphere.

Despite these rigid stances, his later years in office saw a significant shift in his legislative priorities. One of his most notable accomplishments involved the passage of landmark laws aimed at the expungement of prior homosexual convictions. These legal measures were designed to clear the records of hundreds of gay men who had been unfairly convicted for consensual acts that were later decriminalized, serving as a form of historical justice.

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This effort was spearheaded in collaboration with politicians who had previously been his most strident opponents, highlighting a nuanced evolution in his political approach. Alex Greenwich, a prominent political figure and one of Nile's frequent adversaries in parliament, paid tribute to the late senator, noting that while they disagreed on many social issues, they maintained a respectful and adult relationship.

Unlikely Political Partnerships

Greenwich highlighted that towards the end of Nile's political career, the two had formed a productive working relationship focused on protecting First Nations cultural sites. This collaboration underscored a mutual commitment to preserving Australia's indigenous heritage, contrasting with their earlier ideological clashes. Nile's journey began in Melbourne, where he attended bible college before returning to New South Wales to be ordained as a minister in 1964.

He first entered parliament in 1981, representing the Call to Australia party, which he founded. After the party merged with the Christian Democratic Party in 1997, Nile continued his service under its banner. He resigned from state politics in 2004 to attempt a career in federal politics, but upon the failure of that endeavor, he rejoined the upper house later that same year, remaining a fixture in the legislature until his defeat in the 2023 election.