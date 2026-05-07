Former Nursing Student and Mother of Nine-Year-Old Son Arrested in Australia for ISIS Ties

Janai Safar, a former nursing student and mother of a nine-year-old son, was arrested upon her arrival in Australia and charged with entering a prohibited area and being a member of a terrorist organization. She was detained in a Syrian camp controlled by the Islamic State for nearly a decade.

Janai Safar , a former nursing student and mother of a nine-year-old son, decided to return home to Australia after spending nearly a decade detained in a Syria n camp controlled by the Islamic State.

She was arrested upon her arrival and charged with entering a prohibited area and being a member of a terrorist organization. Safar's bail application highlights her extensive medical challenges, including kidney problems and PTSD, and her desire to complete her nursing degree and be a positive role model for her son. The Australian Federal Police stated that she traveled to Syria in 2015 to join her husband, who had previously left Australia and joined ISIS.

Safar's family, including her grandmother and sister, were also arrested at the airport for alleged crimes against humanity. The children will be provided with deradicalization programs and psychological support as they begin their new life in Australia





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Janai Safar Arrested ISIS Syria Australia Nursing Student Mother Kidney Problems PTSD Bail Application Deradicalization Programs Psychological Support

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Janai Safar Returns to Australia After Decade in Syria, Faces Terrorism ChargesJanai Safar, a former nursing student detained in Syria for nearly a decade, has returned to Australia with her son, facing terrorism-related charges. Her bail application reveals her struggles under Islamic State surveillance and her desire to rebuild her life and education. Meanwhile, two other women arrested in Melbourne face serious crimes against humanity charges, with their children entering deradicalisation programs.

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