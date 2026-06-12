Former Olympic cyclist arrested for driving while banned after wife's death

Police in Adelaide stopped a former Australian cycling champion for operating a vehicle despite a five‑year licence suspension imposed after a fatal accident involving his wife. The case revisits his 2025 sentencing and raises questions about compliance with court orders.

A former Australian cycling champion has been stopped by police in the inner northern suburbs of Adelaide after allegedly driving while under a five‑year licence suspension.

The 36‑year‑old was pulled over at about 4pm and the vehicle was seized for 28 days. Police say the suspension was imposed by the South Australian District Court in May 2025 following a tragic incident that led to the death of his wife, Lisa Hoskins. In late 2023 the couple were involved in an accident outside their Medindie home in which Hoskins was mortally injured.

Dennis pled guilty to an aggravated act likely to cause harm and was sentenced to a 17‑month suspended term, a two‑year good behaviour bond and a five‑year driving disqualification. The judge warned that any breach of the bond would result in imprisonment. Judge Ian Press had previously ruled that Dennis was not criminally responsible for the death, stating that the wife had clung to the car as it accelerated and fell, causing her fatal injuries.

Despite the court's warning, the recent stop suggests the former athlete may have disregarded the order, prompting another court appearance and the impoundment of his car. Both Dennis and his late wife were well‑known representatives of Australia on the world stage. Hoskins competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games as part of the team pursuit squad and helped secure the 2015 world title.

Dennis boasts two world championship titles in the road time trial, an Olympic silver medal in the team pursuit from 2012, a bronze in the road time trial at the Tokyo Games, and became the seventh Australian to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour de France after winning the opening time trial in 2015 with a record average speed. The latest development adds a legal chapter to the sporting achievements of a once‑celebrated athlete





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rohan Dennis Driving Disqualification Legal Breach Olympic Cyclist Adelaide Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former police officer jailed for harassing woman onlineA former Victoria Police officer is sentenced to six months in prison after repeatedly harassing a woman on social media.

Read more »

Adelaide defence lawyer pleads not guilty to sexual offencesAndrew Graham enters not guilty pleas to two counts of rape and one charge of compelling a person to sexually manipulate an offender.

Read more »

AFL LIVE: Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Crows test out finals chances at Marvel StadiumThe Bulldogs and Crows open round 14 of the AFL season with a clash at Marvel Stadium. Follow along for live updates, reactions and news.

Read more »

Whistleblower former officer 'validated' by NSW Police culture reviewFormer NSW Police officers who blew the whistle on the toxic culture of the force have welcomed an independent report 'validating' their experiences.

Read more »