Former Partner Charged with Murder in Cold Case of Pregnant Woman's Death

Max Spencer has been charged with the murder of his former partner, Hayley McClenahan-Ernst, nine years after her suspicious death in Kingswood, Sydney. The arrest follows a renewed police appeal and brings a measure of closure to a long-standing cold case.

In a significant development in a cold case that has haunted a family for nearly a decade, the former partner of Hayley McClenahan-Ernst has been charged with her murder. The arrest of Max Spencer , 30, comes nine years after the pregnant mother's suspicious death in Kingswood , a suburb in Sydney 's west. Spencer was apprehended by NSW detectives at a property in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday morning and subsequently charged with murder, bringing a semblance of closure to a case that has remained unsolved for far too long. The charge follows a renewed public appeal by police, launched just two weeks prior to the arrest, highlighting the persistent efforts to bring justice to the victim and her family.

The circumstances surrounding Ms. McClenahan-Ernst's death had always been shrouded in mystery, with her body discovered at a residence on Derby Street in Kingswood during the early hours of May 21, 2017. Despite initial investigations and the declaration of her death as suspicious by homicide detectives in 2017, no charges were filed for almost nine years, leaving the family in a state of perpetual grief and uncertainty. A coronial inquest into the matter, which commenced to shed light on the circumstances, was suspended in 2025, with the case referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, paving the way for further legal proceedings and ultimately, the recent arrest.

The investigation into Ms. McClenahan-Ernst's death experienced a significant resurgence shortly after the initial inquiries, leading to the renewed focus on the case. The police’s unwavering dedication culminated in the arrest of Mr. Spencer just six months later, marking a crucial turning point in the long-standing investigation. The arrest was a direct result of the relentless pursuit of justice and the commitment to uncovering the truth behind the tragic event.

Last month, Ms. McClenahan-Ernst's mother, Lisa Ernst, issued a heartfelt statement, pleading for any witnesses to come forward with additional information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death. This public plea underscored the deep emotional toll the loss had taken on the family and their unyielding desire for answers. Lisa Ernst's poignant words conveyed the enduring love and sense of loss she felt for her daughter, highlighting the impact of the tragedy on those closest to Hayley. Her words reflected the pain of a grieving mother seeking answers and closure, as she expressed her profound sorrow and the desire for clarity after years of uncertainty. The family’s dedication to keeping Hayley's memory alive and pursuing justice has been a driving force throughout the investigation, ultimately leading to the recent arrest and charges.

Following his arrest, Mr. Spencer faced the bail division court, where he was not required to appear on-screen. During the proceedings, he did not apply for bail, indicating a willingness to remain in custody while the legal process unfolds. This step sets the stage for the formal legal proceedings, including potential trial and subsequent sentencing. The case continues to highlight the resilience of the law enforcement and the unwavering commitment to investigating cold cases that often involve complex investigations and prolonged waiting periods. This case is a stark reminder of the enduring pain experienced by families and the importance of perseverance in pursuing justice, especially when dealing with such sensitive cases.

The case has also brought into focus the critical role played by forensic investigations and the evolution of investigative techniques in the pursuit of justice, particularly in cases involving a considerable time lapse between the incident and the arrest. The community and the public at large are now eagerly anticipating the legal proceedings and hoping that they will shed more light on the circumstances surrounding Ms. McClenahan-Ernst's death, delivering justice for the victim and bringing closure to her grieving family. The case’s progression serves as a testament to the pursuit of justice, regardless of the time passed since the crime occurred and reinforces the importance of continuing to review and re-examine cold cases, hoping for breakthroughs in resolving cases that have remained unsolved for years.





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Cold Case Sydney Kingswood Hayley Mcclenahan-Ernst Max Spencer Pregnant NSW Police Arrest Justice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Aussie former ski instructor now running North America’s No.1 resortThought Australia’s contribution to the world of snow ended at six Olympic medals? One of ours runs the ski resort consistently ranked North America’s No.1.

Read more »

How a former Orbán ally toppled the populist right-wing leaderIt’s tempting to see Viktor Orbán’s defeat in the Hungarian election as a seismic shift against populist conservatism, but that’s not what cost him his job as prime minister after 16 years in power.

Read more »

Former Detective Alleges NSW Arrest of Ben Roberts-Smith Aimed at Securing Favorable Trial OutcomeA former AFP detective claims the arrest of Ben Roberts-Smith in NSW instead of Queensland was a strategic move to influence the outcome of his war crime trial, with potential implications for perverting the course of justice. This decision has sparked scrutiny over the reasoning behind choosing NSW and concerns about jury pool diversity.

Read more »

Brazil’s former spy chief who fled country arrested by ICE agents in USAlexandre Ramagem fled country after he was sentenced to 16 years for his role in plotting military coup in Brazil

Read more »

Man Charged with Murder of Pregnant Partner in Sydney Home After Nearly a DecadeA man has been charged with the murder of his pregnant partner in Sydney, nine years after she was found dead. The woman, Hayley McClenahan-Ernst, was discovered unresponsive in her Kingswood home in 2017. The man, Max Spencer, was initially charged with a domestic violence order breach and was arrested recently in Bucca and charged with murder. The case was subject to a coronial inquest, which was suspended and referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Read more »

Anna Kepner’s stepbrother charged with her sexual assault and murder on Carnival cruise ship7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »