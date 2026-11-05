Beau Lamarre-Condon denies murder, tells Sydney trial he acted in self defence

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has begun giving evidence in his double murder trial, denying he murdered Jesse Baird and Luke Davies and alleging he experienced homophobia in the force.

Beau Lamarre-Condon began giving evidence in his double murder trial at the Supreme Court in Sydney shortly after 12.45pm on Tuesday. He is in the witness box for the first time after more than six weeks of Crown evidence.

The 31-year-old former New South Wales police officer has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder. He also denied an aggravated charge of breaking into Jesse Baird's home on August 17, 2023, and stealing his mobile phone and wallet. He is accused of killing Baird, 26, a former TV presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant. They died from gunshot wounds from his police-issued Glock pistol in Paddington on February 19, 2024.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon Trial: Police Detail Emotional Confession Regarding Baird and Davies Deaths

His case is that he acted in self-defence, the 15-person jury has been told. The defence says a struggle caused his gun to discharge twice, fatally wounding Baird, and that Davies shot himself during a subsequent altercation. The defence argues Lamarre-Condon went to Baird's home disguised as an Uber Eats delivery rider to collect personal belongings. His barrister, John Stratton SC, stated the accused used a key provided by Baird to enter the property, disputing the break and enter charge.

Lamarre-Condon said he was looking for his stuff and could not discuss the specifics of how he entered because Baird had a key cut for him in the past. He did not want to knock to avoid confrontation and escalation to police. His testimony began with his full name, Beaumont Lamarre-Condon. He said he has just used the name Beau Lamarre his entire life.

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Lamarre-Condon Alleges Homophobia in Police Force

He gave evidence that he had been placed in confronting situations at work, including dealing with dead bodies. At the beginning of his testimony, he alleged he experienced homophobia after starting as a NSW police officer in 2017. He said he was openly gay and that a senior officer engaged in homophobic behaviour, including referring to him using a gay slur.

He said the man would talk to many officers about what he used to do to gay people very openly. He quoted the man as saying: I used to bash gay people whilst working in Jindabyne. He became emotional as he described speaking to a police officer shortly before the man took his own life. He said it was a very normal conversation, he said how are you and he told me he was good.

Nothing appeared out of the ordinary to me, he said. In 2021, Lamarre-Condon started work at Youth Command in Glebe. He said he wanted to deter youth crime and that it was something he was passionate about. He also wanted to escape torment and bullying at the Surry Hills police command.

Romantic Relationship With Victim Jesse Baird Developed

He says he met Baird in early October 2022 at the Universal nightclub on Oxford Street in Sydney. He described it as having a very large gay clientele. For October and November that year, the nature of their relationship was friends with a sexual relationship. By December, they had started going on romantic dates including to the movies and dinner.

He said Baird, who was new to Sydney, would get tickets to musicals and he would show him around, to the Royal National Park, on hikes together, and to the beach. Lamarre-Condon said Baird was very much like him, outgoing and into sporting activities. He also had his scuba licence, like me, so we did that as well, he said. The court heard messages between the two from December 22, 2022.

Lamarre-Condon wrote that he would see Baird when he got back, handsome boy xx, and asked if it was weird or too soon to say I kinda miss you already. Baird replied: Yeah I miss you too. Kinda wish you were coming down to Melbs to meet the fam. Lamarre-Condon said his relationship with Baird was definitely still romantic and intimate in early 2023.

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He said he saw Instagram messages between Baird and another man on April 14, after Baird gave him access to his phone to edit a video. He read the messages and took a photo of the screen using his own phone. He said the messages showed Baird describing their relationship as somewhat casual. He sent the messages to multiple friends asking for advice but did not block or unfollow anyone on that date.

Crown Alleges Obsessive Infatuation Led to Murders

The Crown alleges Lamarre-Condon developed an obsessive and jealous infatuation with Baird that escalated when Baird ended their casual romantic relationship in November 2023. The prosecution says he planned to kill Baird. The Crown contends he took specific preparatory steps, including practising shooting his police-issued Glock in a national park to test the sound and purchasing a surfboard bag to dispose of the bodies. It alleges Davies was killed spontaneously to eliminate a witness.

Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC said in his opening address in September that Lamarre-Condon had indicated he pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter of Jesse Baird. He is entitled to enter a plea in those terms, but it is not accepted by the Crown, Hatfield said. There is no dispute that Lamarre-Condon cleaned Baird's share house while his housemates were out and disposed of the men's bodies.

Baird had been due to move out of the home that week, the court heard. The Crown alleges he sent messages from Baird's phone to the housemates' group chat to give the impression he was still alive and in the process of packing. Detective Sergeant Sasha Pinazza, the officer in charge of the investigation, provided a statement detailing her interactions with the accused after his arrest on February 23, 2024.

Justice Directions on Silence and No Body No Parole

Pinazza informed Lamarre-Condon of New South Wales no body no parole laws, which exclude convicted murderers from parole if victims remain unlocated. The accused subsequently provided information on the location of the bodies to investigators on February 27, 2024, using maps shown to him by police. NSW Supreme Court Justice Natalie Adams issued critical directions to the jury before Lamarre-Condon began his testimony.

The judge clarified that the accused exercised his right to silence during the initial police interview on February 23 and did not participate in a full interview on February 27. Justice Adams instructed the jury that his silence at the time of arrest cannot be used against him in any way during the trial. Lamarre-Condon also outlined evidence he says he would be prepared to give if necessary.

He mentioned Elizabeth Kennedy and claimed she deterred him from going to the police. That was a day after the alleged murders. The next day, he said, he also wanted to do the right thing.