Former Police Officer Charged with Perverting the Course of Justice

The 63-year-old former police officer Coleen Lamarre has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice. She is accused of fatally shooting Jesse Baird and Luke Davies at their Sydney home and dumping their bodies at a rural property in Bungonia.

The 63-year-old former police officer , Coleen Lamarre , has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice . She wore prison greens and took notes during her barrister"s bail application hearing.

The application was denied, and Lamarre will remain in custody for two months if she doesn"t make a bail application in the state"s highest court. Lamarre is accused of fatally shooting Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, a flight attendant, at their Sydney home in February 2024. She bundled their bodies into surfboard bags and dumped them at a rural property in Bungonia. Lamarre-Condon, her son, is the first serving NSW police officer charged with murder in decades.

His case will return to court later this month. The proceedings have become one of the state"s most high-profile criminal cases, with suggestions hundreds of witnesses may be called to testify at trial. Lamarre-Condon stated in a previous hearing that he opposes any orders for a closed court and will not be silenced





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Coleen Lamarre Attempting To Pervert The Course Of Justice Former Police Officer Murder Domestic Violence-Related Murder Aggravated Break And Enter Jesse Baird Luke Davies Bungonia Goulburn Sydney High-Profile Criminal Case Closed Court Witnesses Trial Court Sketch Police Officer Charged With Murder In Decades

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