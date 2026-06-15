Former Police Officer Lucy Lenius Steps Aside from Football Club After Sexual Assault Charges

Lucy Lenius, a former police officer and player for the Wedge Tailed Eagles, has stepped aside after being charged with four counts of sexual assault over an incident in April 2022.

A women's football club in central Victoria says a player has stepped aside after sexual assault charges against her were revealed. Court documents show former police officer Lucy Lenius is facing four sexual assault charges over an incident in April 2022, in Melbourne's western suburbs.

Ms Lenius's charges relate to allegedly intentionally touching a complainant in a sexual manner without consent. She has played throughout the season for the Kyneton-based Wedge Tailed Eagles Football Club, including on Sunday, before the club first became aware of the charges on Monday through media reporting, the club said in a statement. The club stated that it is reviewing the matter and seeking advice from governing bodies regarding the appropriate processes to be followed.

The player has agreed to step aside from the club and all club activities pending the resolution of the charges. The Wedge Tailed Eagles formed in 2024 after claims of disrespect and inadequate treatment at their former club, and cites its mission as creating a safe, inclusive and supportive environment for women and gender-diverse people.

The club emphasizes its commitment to such values, and the stepping aside of the player is seen as a step to uphold those principles while the legal process unfolds. The club said it would not be making further comments due to it being an active legal matter. Victoria Police confirmed the woman is no longer an officer with Victoria Police but said it would be inappropriate to comment as the matter was before the courts.

The case highlights ongoing issues within sports organizations regarding the handling of serious allegations against players. Legal experts note that such cases often involve complex considerations between the rights of the accused and the safety of others. The matter is due to return to court in November, where further details may emerge. The community awaits the outcome, with many hoping for a fair and transparent process.

This incident has sparked discussions about the importance of background checks and the responsibilities of clubs to ensure a safe environment for all members. The Wedge Tailed Eagles, being a relatively new club, now faces a test of its foundational principles as it navigates this challenging situation





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Lucy Lenius Sexual Assault Wedge Tailed Eagles Women's Football Victoria Police

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