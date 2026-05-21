Paul Keating defends federal government's tax reform in a statement, with the opposition dismissing his support as 'nonsense'

Paul Keating has "come out in defence of the federal government 's tax reform " in a "slashing statement", which has been "dismissed by the opposition as 'nonsense'".

The former "prime minister" - who introduced mandatory superannuation, and as treasurer oversaw the introduction of the capital gains tax - said the proposed "When Jim Chalmers announces a policy principle to restore the equity of taxing capital profits on a basis of equality with the taxation of income"...

"we hear the howls for continuing preference,", he said. Former prime minister Paul Keating has "come out in defence of the tax changes in the federal budget.

" The opposition leader, Angus Taylor, said the remarks were merely "more nonsense from Paul Keating". "Of course, Paul Keating "supports it" but frankly I'm not going to be lectured to by someone who thinks putting Australian values at the centre of "our immigration policy is racist,", he told reporters this morning. "You know something's wrong when you have to wheel out Paul Keating to "stick up for your budget".

Keating's support comes as the government faces an onslaught... saying "the capital gains changes were an 'aspiration ambush'", while some concerns were raised... . . The treasurer has also been reiterating that there is a one-year grace period before the CGT changes come into effect, consultation with the start-up sector and support for businesses who want to restructure their discretionary trust to a fixed trust.

The last time the capital gains tax was altered was when the Howard government introduced the 50 per cent discount. Keating, in his statement, said Howard and his treasurer, Peter Costello, made a significant mistake by introducing the discount.

"Housing prices took off dramatically from the moment Howard and Costello introduced the 50 per cent discount in 1999", he said. "Yet wealthy people are out there now arguing against the government's change notwithstanding the stark evidence of the price shock Howard and Costello induced. ". "The current government is seeking to arrest the distortion that has made housing unaffordable for an entire generation", Keating concluded his statement.





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Paul Keating Tax Reform Capital Gains Tax Federal Government Howard Government Peter Costello Housing Prices Aspiration Ambush Discretionary Trust Fixed Trust Immigration Policy

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