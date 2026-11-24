Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accepted a £750,000 payment from Turkish heiress Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, the High Court has heard during an 11-week fraud trial. Isbilen is suing her former adviser Selman Turk for embezzling around £40 million.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accepted a £750,000 ($1.4 million) bribe from a Turkish heiress, the British High Court has heard. The former Duke of York and his family are said to have received more than £1 million ($1.96 million) in a series of payments at the heart of a complex 11-week fraud trial that began on Monday.

Nebahat Evyap Isbilen Sues Financial Adviser

The disgraced former prince was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, 81, is suing Selman Turk, her former financial adviser, whom she accuses of embezzling around £40 million of her assets. Isbilen's family founded the Evyap Group, a prominent Turkish cosmetics company. She sold her shares in the family's soap and cosmetics company, Evyap, for $US90 million in 2015.

Also read Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor due to testify over £750,000 payment in High Court fraud trial

She was introduced to Turk two years later as she fled persecution following a crackdown on opponents of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. She asked Turk to help transfer her assets out of Turkey, where her husband, Ilhan Isbilen, a wealthy MP, was in custody as a political prisoner.

Advertisement

However, Nebahat Isbilen claims that for three years, Turk deliberately and systematically abused her trust, channelling her money to companies and entities owned and controlled by him. Among the many payments in dispute are several made to Mountbatten-Windsor, his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their daughters, through a British company called Alphabet Capital. The first £750,000 payment was made directly to the former duke in November 2019.

Isbilen has said she believed it was for assistance in getting a copy of her passport out of Turkey or otherwise for help with her UK residency. Turk disputes her version of events, accusing her of failing to document her relationship with Mountbatten-Windsor fully. He claims the money was a gift, made in the hope that the former duke might use his contacts to help her husband, who remains a political prisoner in Turkey.

Lawyer Accuses Claimant Of Vague Evidence

Joshua Hitchens, representing Turk, accused Isbilen of adopting a studied vagueness about her contact with Mountbatten-Windsor. Her own case is that she understood that the payment to the Duke of York was a bribe, either for assistance with her passport or her UK residency, he told Justice Johnson in written submissions. Hitchens also accused Isbilen of causing sworn evidence to be introduced that she knew to be false.

Paying public figures for preferential treatment was well within the claimant's modus operandi, he said. Mountbatten-Windsor is due to give evidence at the trial next month. He is not a suspect and repaid the £750,000 he accepted from Isbilen when she contacted him after launching legal proceedings several years ago. Turk believes the former duke's evidence will support his defence.

December Dinner With Former Duke Recalled

He places significant weight on what he claims was a dinner lasting five to six hours at his London flat in December 2019, attended by Isbilen, Mountbatten-Windsor and Ferguson. The gathering was held in private at Isbilen's request, his lawyers claim. During the evening, she is said to have discussed her husband's case with Mountbatten-Windsor. It is irrefutable that the dinner happened; it was filmed and photographed, Hitchens told the court.

Advertisement

It took place a few weeks after Turk and Isbilen attended a Pitch@Palace event, hosted by the former duke at St James's Palace, where Turk's banking app, Heyman AI, won an award. Hitchens told the court that Isbilen had failed to mention the dinner in both her first and most recent witness statements. The events at the heart of the case took place around the same time as the former prince's disastrous 2019 BBC interview.

While she had never denied that she dined with the Yorks at Turk's flat, he said, she simply left it out, despite a duty to full and frank disclosure. A dinner in a private flat at which the claimant was seated beside the Duchess of York and discussed her imprisoned husband with the Duke of York is not an occasion she was likely to forget, Hitchens said.

It was left out of the first affidavit because it was inconsistent with the case being advanced, that the duke was a stranger to her and there was no proper explanation for the payment. Isbilen settled her claims against Alphabet Capital, Adrian Gleave, its director, and the then-Yorks, in 2022. The agreed statement of facts in that settlement is alleged to say that none of the recipients ever communicated or dealt with Isbilen directly.

The omission goes to the heart of the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegations and to the wider case of deceit, he said. In circumstances where the claimant dined with the Duke and Duchess and discussed her husband with them, she cannot have believed that the £750,000 was a disguised fee for help with a passport, or with a visa.

The payment was what Turk told the bank it was: a gift, made in the hope of Mountbatten-Windsor taking steps to assist her husband. The barrister alleged that Nebahat Isbilen had previously paid off the authorities following a failed crossing at the Turkish coastal city of Bodrum. She had also made $US100,000 ($150,900) of gold available for expenses for Turkish government officials. The trial continues.