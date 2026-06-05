Former Prince Andrew Earned Rental Income from Windsor Estate Cottages, Report Finds

A watchdog report has revealed that former Prince Andrew earned an undisclosed rental income from subletting three cottages on the Windsor estate while paying virtually no rent himself. The report also found that King Charles pays for accommodation occupied by Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, despite neither being a working royal.

A watchdog report has revealed that former Prince Andrew earned an undisclosed rental income from subletting three cottages on the Windsor estate while paying virtually no rent himself.

The report also found that King Charles pays for accommodation occupied by Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, despite neither being a working royal. The review, published ahead of a parliamentary inquiry into royal property arrangements, offers one of the most detailed looks in decades at how members of the royal family benefit from Crown Estate and palace properties.

The report found that former Prince Andrew held leases on 10 royal properties, including the Royal Lodge on the 40-hectare Windsor estate. While Andrew was living in the 30-room mansion under a lease that required only a symbolic 'peppercorn rent', the National Audit Office found income from the nearby cottages was paid directly to him.

The report also shed light on housing arrangements for Andrew's daughters, revealing that King Charles pays for accommodation occupied by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie through the Privy Purse, which is funded by the king's private income. The report found non-working members of the royal family who live in palace accommodation are typically charged rent equivalent to about 60 per cent of market value, although the exact amount paid to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie is not specified.

The National Audit Office also found that 11 working members of the royal family live rent-free in seven palace residences as part of their official duties, while another three palace properties are occupied by non-working royals on separate rental arrangements. The report also highlighted that the royal household generated 3.6 million pounds in rental income last financial year from residential properties used for non-official purposes.

Prince William pays more than 300,000 pounds a year in rent for Forest Lodge on the Windsor estate, and the Crown Estate spent almost 400,000 pounds on repairs to the property before he and Catherine moved in. The watchdog's investigation was launched after parliament's Public Accounts Committee questioned whether royal property arrangements represented value for money.

The report's findings have sparked a response from the Crown Estate, which said that leases with members of the royal family were 'in line with independent, professional advice and open market valuations'. The report's findings are set to be scrutinized by a parliamentary inquiry into royal property arrangements





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Andrew Royal Family Windsor Estate Crown Estate National Audit Office

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince Andrew Investigation Intensifies as Police Probe Pattern of ConductPrince Andrew was seen with a bruise on his face amid an ongoing police investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and leaking sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein, with the probe expected to take over a year.

Read more »

Prince Andrew Seen With Bruise as Police Investigate Pattern of ConductPrince Andrew was seen with a bruise on his face while police investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and passing information to Jeffrey Epstein over a decade.

Read more »

Fury Over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's 'Outrageous' Rent Arrangement as New Report EmergesA National Audit Office report reveals Prince Andrew rented out properties on his Royal Lodge estate for undisclosed income while paying peppercorn rent, and that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie live rent-free at royal palaces paid from the King's private income, sparking public outrage.

Read more »

Andrew sublet three cottages while paying ‘peppercorn rent’ to crown estateReport into royal property affairs reveals disgraced ex-prince generated private income from Windsor Royal Lodge

Read more »