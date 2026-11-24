Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received £750,000 (£1.4m) as an alleged bribe to help Turkish heiress Nebahat Isbilen with her passport, the High Court has heard, with the former prince due to give evidence on 14 December.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received £750,000 ($1.4 million) as an alleged bribe to help a Turkish heiress, the UK High Court has been told, with the former prince due to testify in the civil trial.

Turkish Heiress Sues Former Adviser Over Millions

The claim around the payment emerged at the start of the anticipated four-month trial on Monday. It pits Nebahat Isbilen, whose family founded the Evyap soap and cosmetics group, against her former adviser and businessman, Selman Turk. Isbilen, the wife of a jailed Turkish former MP, is suing Turk, alleging he misappropriated tens of millions of pounds of her funds and did not explain where the money went. Turk denies the allegations.

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The former prince, known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being stripped of his royal titles, is not accused of wrongdoing. He returned the £750,000 after Isbilen wrote to him at the start of the legal proceedings several years ago, according to her legal submissions. He is due to give evidence on 14 December, after the judge hearing the case earlier this year permitted Turk to issue him with a witness summons, compelling him to appear at the trial.

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The former prince is the first member of Britain's royal family since 1870 to receive a summons requiring him to give High Court evidence, according to The Times. The summons is the latest humiliation for Mountbatten-Windsor, who was last year stripped of his royal titles over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The legal battle between Isbilen, 81, and Turk has been waged in Britain's courts for several years, and has spotlighted the involvement of Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in various financial dealings connected to the case. Isbilen's legal filings claim Turk sent about £2 million to a company called Alphabet Capital, some of which was transferred to Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife.

Isbilen says she turned to Turk for help to get her fortune out of Türkiye after her husband was jailed in 2015 on what he says were politically motivated charges. She alleges Turk lied to her about the purpose of the £750,000 payment to Mountbatten-Windsor. Simon Colton KC, for Isbilen, said in written submissions that the 81-year-old was part of the Evyap family, which owns a large soap and cosmetics firm in Turkey.

Isbilen Claims Turk Abused Trust for Personal Gain

Her husband, a former member of the Turkish parliament, had been imprisoned in the country since 2015 on politically motivated terrorism charges and, in 2017, she was facing political persecution. She met Turk in January that year and gave him control of most of her financial assets, but Colton said Turk persuaded Mrs Isbilen that her assets were at risk and that he was able to transfer them to a safe place.

Colton said Turk deliberately and systematically abused Isbilen's trust and transferred the money to companies he owned or controlled, for his own benefit, leaving her the victim of a major, cynical fraud. Colton said that documents obtained by Isbilen under disclosure showed that Turk had sent about £2m to a company called Alphabet Capital, some of which was transferred to Mountbatten-Windsor. He said Isbilen approved the £750,000 payment to Mountbatten-Windsor, but that Turk lied to her about its purpose.

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Payments Made to Ferguson and Mountbatten-Windsor Disclosed

One payment was made by a bank on Turk's instruction to Alphabet Capital of about $275,000 (£210,000), Colton said, most of which was then paid to Ferguson. On Monday Isbilen's lawyers told the court that Turk instructed separate payments to Mountbatten-Windsor's former wife Sarah Ferguson, including a £15,000 payment purportedly for her 60th birthday party in 2019. There was also an unquantified wedding gift for the couple's daughter Beatrice, the court heard.

The high court was told in 2023 that Isbilen reached a settlement with Mountbatten-Windsor and Ferguson. Turk denies the claims. He argues that Isbilen knew the money was being paid in the hope that Mountbatten-Windsor could help her husband, who is in prison in Turkey. Turk's lawyers told the court: Her own case is that she understood that the payment to the Duke of York was a bribe, either for assistance with her passport or her UK residency.

Turk Lawyers Argue Claimant Knew True Payment Purpose

Joshua Hitchens, for Turk, said in written submissions that Isbilen's claim was a mess and should be dismissed. He said that she knew the true purpose of the payment to Mountbatten-Windsor, adding: Paying public figures for preferential treatment was well within the claimant's modus operandi.

Hitchens also said that in December 2019, Isbilen dined for some five or six hours at Mr Turk's flat with the Duke and Duchess of York and Mr Turk's family, seated next to the duchess, having asked for the dinner to be held in private rather than in public, and discussed her husband's case with the Duke. He said in those circumstances: She cannot have believed that the £750,000 was a disguised fee for help with a passport, or with a visa.

The payment was what Mr Turk told the bank it was: a gift, made in the hope of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor taking steps to assist her husband. The trial before Mr Justice Adam Johnson is due to conclude in March, with a written judgment at a later date.