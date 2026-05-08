Former Private School Teacher Avoids Jail for Explicit Messages to Minor

A former teacher at Sydney's Knox Grammar School has been sentenced to a community bond after engaging in explicit online conversations with a minor, believing the recipient was a 15-year-old boy. The case highlights the dangers of online predation and the legal consequences for those who exploit minors.

A former private school teacher who engaged in explicit online conversations with a minor has avoided jail time, instead receiving a community sentence . William Roberto Gulson, who previously taught at Sydney's prestigious Knox Grammar School and worked as a private tutor, was found guilty of procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity.

The case stemmed from a 90-minute online exchange in 2024, during which Gulson believed he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy on the LGBTQI dating app Grindr. Unbeknownst to him, the profile was fake, created by two teenagers attempting to expose potential predators. Gulson's messages were described as extremely explicit, including discussions about kissing, licking, and meeting in secret for sexual activity. He even referenced his students, asking if the teen found it attractive that they were the same age.

Judge Hugh Donnelly rejected Gulson's claim that the conversation was a lapse in judgment while multitasking, calling it improbable and inconsistent with the evidence. The judge highlighted Gulson's extensive history of searching for child abuse material and rape scenes, noting 166 searches for pornography involving teenage boys over a three-month period.

Despite acknowledging the potential harm of Gulson's actions, the judge considered the loss of his teaching career and sentenced him to a three-year community bond, 400 hours of community service, and registration on the child protection register for eight years. Gulson is also barred from online gaming platforms that allow communication with children and must report any new tattoos.

The judge expressed skepticism about Gulson's rehabilitation, noting his tendency to portray himself as a victim due to the teens' malicious intent. Support services, including 1800 RESPECT, the National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service, Lifeline, and Kids Helpline, are available for those affected by such incidents





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Teacher Child Exploitation Online Predation Community Sentence Grindr

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