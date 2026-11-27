Former RAAF pilot Robert Crawford has been found guilty of murdering his wife Frances Crawford at their Upper Lockyer property in July 2024 and staging the scene to look like a lawnmower accident. He will face a mandatory life sentence.

Former Queensland RAAF pilot Robert Crawford has been found guilty of murdering his wife Frances Crawford, 49, at their Upper Lockyer property in July 2024.

The jury accepted that he strangled her and staged the scene to look like a fatal ride-on lawnmower accident. Crawford did not react when the verdict was delivered on Friday in the Supreme Court. Gasps and sobs were heard in the courtroom. Frances Crawford s family, who attended proceedings every day, celebrated and cried.

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Crawford, who had been on bail throughout the trial, was taken into custody immediately after the verdict. He will be given a mandatory life sentence and will face a sentencing hearing this afternoon. Frances Crawford s body was found by paramedics about 4am on July 30, 2024. She was at the bottom of a rock retaining wall near an overturned ride-on lawnmower at the couple s rural Upper Lockyer property near Toowoomba, west of Brisbane.

Her husband was attempting to resuscitate her when paramedics arrived. Crawford maintained he discovered his wife trapped underneath the 200-kilogram machine, pulled her from beneath it and tried to revive her. He claimed she must have died while attempting to move the mower away from automated sprinklers while he was asleep. Prosecutors alleged he strangled his wife, manipulated her body and the scene, then called emergency services and provided a false story.

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Trial Verdict And Life Sentence

Crawford was charged with murder more than two months later and pleaded not guilty. His lawyers argued he had nothing to do with her death and that it was a tragic accident. The jury deliberated for more than three days, having started at 10am on Tuesday, before returning its verdict. The four-week trial heard from more than 40 witnesses, including three defence experts.

Over the trial, jurors heard police forensic analysis of Frances s injuries, text messages between the couple and testimony from a UK forensic physician called by the defence. They also visited the Crawfords hilltop home, surrounded by bushland in the Lockyer Valley. Forensic pathologist Doctor Andrzej Kedziora, who carried out Frances s autopsy, told the court it was difficult to reconcile Crawford s version of events with her injuries. He said the findings were consistent with strangulation.

The prosecution said Frances would not have gone outside in her pyjamas in zero-degree weather to move an almost 250kg lawnmower that her children had never seen her use. The couple s relationship had been on the rocks after Frances, a psychologist, discovered Crawford s repeated infidelities spanning two decades. They separated, then attempted to reconcile and continue their marriage, but the court heard the relationship remained extremely troubled.

Troubled Marriage And Infidelity

Much of the Crown evidence centred on the period just before her death, when they were trying to repair their relationship. She had decided to take her husband back on a three-month trial basis. During that time they began counselling, and Frances had a list of strict rules Crawford was to abide by or she would leave him. This included not speaking with women unnecessarily, not watching pornography or masturbating, and not spending more than $30 without her approval.

He was also required to take regular polygraph tests. Messages between the pair and digital notes penned by Frances showed she constantly went back and forth about whether she wanted to stay married. She often became upset and angry with Crawford about his past infidelity and told friends and family she was unhappy and did not feel safe. Crawford also told colleagues and former lovers that he felt trapped, and he was still trying to romantically pursue other women.

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In his closing arguments, Crown prosecutor Chris Cook said it was obvious they were in a crumbling marriage, and both Crawford and his wife were trying to leave. He said Crawford was a love rat who also had a financial motivation to kill his wife. He said Crawford stood to lose out in a divorce settlement. If his wife followed through with divorce plans, he faced losing their $2 million bush block house and his RAAF senior pilot s superannuation.

He said Crawford was never going to leave the house he built and loved his superannuation more than his family, and did not want his wife to take half of the estate. Mr Cook said it was a pressure cooker situation, and Crawford was ready to snap. He strangled his wife, he caused her to hit her head, he staged the scene, and he has been lying ever since, he said.

He said Crawford embarked on a plan to make his wife s death appear like a tragic accident. It was Mr Crawford who caused Mrs Crawford s body to be at the bottom of the retaining wall of the property, and Mr Crawford who also moved the lawnmower over the retaining wall, Cook said. Frances would have been eligible for a favourable financial settlement if she acted on her plan to divorce her husband, the jury heard.

Crawford s defence had attacked the case against him as full of gaps filled in with speculation and wrongful suspicion. His barrister Saul Holt KC said it was one of the weakest circumstantial cases you will ever see in a criminal court. The defence maintained Frances s death was an accident and argued she died when her neck was crushed by the ride-on mower as it fell while the mother-of-three was attempting to move it during the night.

Defence Arguments And Impact Statements

They said Crawford had engaged in multiple infidelities and lied about them but was trying to repair his marriage. Holt said Crawford had been busy with work calls and had let his wife move the lawnmower away from automated lawn sprinklers. After the verdict, several family members read victim impact statements to the court, including Crawford s children. As they read from the witness box, Crawford shook his head at them multiple times in disagreement with what they were saying.

Justice Lincoln Crowley told Crawford the jury obviously rejected your account that this was an innocent accident. I m satisfied on the evidence that this was a brutal and violent act perpetrated by you, he said. You acted with cruelty and complete disregard for your wife. Justice Crowley said Crawford wanted to get rid of his wife, who was a caring, compassionate, and kind woman with a heart of gold.

She was loved by many, by family, by friends and the community. She wasn t loved by you. You acted out violence to your wife in a final act of disrespect.