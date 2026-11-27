Former RAAF pilot Robert Crawford has been convicted of murdering his wife Frances, whose death prosecutors said was staged to look like a ride-on lawnmower accident at their Upper Lockyer home west of Brisbane.

Former Royal Australia n Air Force pilot Robert Crawford has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Frances Crawford, whose death prosecutors said was staged to look like a ride-on lawnmower accident.

The verdict followed a five-week trial and more than three days of jury deliberation. Crawford did not react when the verdict was delivered on Friday. Frances Crawford's family, who attended proceedings every day, celebrated and cried. Crawford, previously on bail, was taken into custody.

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Frances Crawford Death Investigation

Frances Crawford was discovered fatally injured at the base of a rock retaining wall, near a toppled-over ride-on lawnmower. The discovery was made in the early hours of the morning at their sprawling Upper Lockyer property west of Brisbane. More than two months later, Crawford was charged with her murder. He pleaded not guilty and maintained he found his wife trapped underneath the 200-kilogram machine, pulled her from beneath it, and tried to revive her.

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He believed she must have died while attempting to move the mower away from automated sprinklers while he was asleep. His lawyers argued he had nothing to do with her death and that it was a tragic accident. The prosecution alleged Crawford strangled his wife after years of infidelity because he stood to lose financially in a divorce settlement.

Crown Prosecutor Chris Cook told the jury Crawford wanted to keep their home, valued at up to $2.6 million, and did not want to split his $1.7 million superannuation. Cook said in his closing address: He staged the scene, he created a false narrative, he led police on a wild goose chase. The prosecution alleged Crawford strangled his wife before causing her body to be at the bottom of a retaining wall in their yard, near a ride-on mower.

The jury heard this took place between 6pm on July 29 and 3.37am the following morning, when Crawford called Triple Zero. Central to the prosecution case was a series of messages discussing the mower, sent between the two Crawford phones that night. The messages were sent during periods between 1.09am and 1.51am, and 2.35am and 3.20am. The court heard Crawford had also unlocked his phone during those periods.

Forensic Evidence And Trial Testimony

The jury heard Crawford told police he thought his wife moved the mower because she believed the sprinklers would come on. Graphic images of Frances Crawford's bloodied and bruised body were shown to the trial. Forensic pathologist Andrzej Kedziora told the court Frances suffered injuries consistent with being strangled. He said he could not reconcile the accident scenario with her injuries, but also could not rule it out.

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UK-based forensic physician Professor Jason Payne-James, a defence witness, said some of her injuries were consistent with the mower accident, and also that she was attacked. The trial heard from more than 40 witnesses, including three defence experts. Crawford was represented by top barrister Saul Holt KC, who told the jury that while his client's infidelity and lies were awful and unforgivable, it did not mean he killed her.

Holt said in his closing address: There is a world of difference between cheating on your wife, and being guilty of murder. He said Frances, whose death was an unspeakable tragedy, was entitled to feel furious at her husband. Holt said Frances imposed boundaries during their reconciliation period that would have left Crawford feeling controlled or trapped.

Holt said: This is a man who was a senior officer in the air force, who had to ask for permission to spend $30, or who had to sign up for a rule that he wasn't allowed to masturbate, who couldn't have chit-chat with women that was unnecessary. Holt questioned why police had not measured a dip at the top of the retaining wall, why a full-scale forensic crash investigation had not been conducted, and how a fake mower accident could have been staged in the middle of the night.

Murder Conviction After Deliberation

Crawford, a former squadron leader, was described during the trial as a love rat, top gun, and master manipulator. The jury found him guilty of murder after deliberating for more than three days.