Former Refugees Irankunda and Touré Poised to Lead Socceroos at World Cup

Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Touré, two former African refugees, are emerging as key figures for the Australian national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Their journeys from displacement to professional football highlight the multicultural makeup of the modern Socceroos squad.

Twenty years after Australia's celebrated 'Golden Generation' of footballers captured the nation's imagination, a new duo of former refugees may become the faces of the Socceroos ' 2026 World Cup campaign.

Nestory Irankunda, 20, and Mohamed Touré, 22, are among the country's most promising young talents and are hoping to leave their mark on football's grandest stage. Their backgrounds share a powerful thread: both migrated to Australia as refugees from Africa-Irankunda from Tanzania and Touré from Guinea-and both developed their skills at Adelaide United before moving to England's Championship.

Their story is part of a broader narrative for the national team, whose 26-man squad for the tournament features players from at least 15 cultural and ethnic backgrounds, mirroring a society where nearly one in three residents are born overseas. Touré, recognized for his physical strength and speed, is set to be the team's primary striker after a standout 2025-26 season with Norwich City, where he netted nine goals in eleven matches.

His path began in a refugee camp in Conakry, Guinea, where his parents lived for fourteen years after escaping conflict in Liberia. He arrived in Australia at just seven months old. He and Irankunda, along with teammate Awer Mabil-born in a Kenyan refugee camp to South Sudanese parents-are members of the UNHCR's "Gamechanging Team," an honorary group of athletes with refugee or displacement experiences.

"Australia was the land that gave us opportunity, that lent us a helping hand," Touré reflected. Irankunda, known for his explosive pace, powerful long-range shots, and signature back-flip celebration, has rapidly become one of Australian football's brightest stars. In 2024, Bayern Munich signed him from Adelaide United for a reported A-League record transfer fee of A$5.5 million. Seeking consistent playing time, he moved to Watford in the English Championship last season, scoring four goals in his first year.

Coach Tony Popovic faces a key selection decision for the opening group match against Türkiye: whether to start Irankunda or use him as a dynamic substitute. Popovic first called Irankunda to a training camp in November 2024 but then omitted him for nine months. Since his recall in August, Irankunda has been a regular and has worked diligently with Popovic to improve his defensive contributions.

"He does so much for me that people don't even know," Irankunda said. "He's made me want to run more, defend for the team. If it wasn't for him, I'd still be a lazy player.

" Irankunda finds it hard to believe that young Black men could become the figureheads of football in Australia, a country where sport is integral to national identity. "Now that it's happening, everybody's like: 'wow'. But I never thought it would be possible, maybe one day, but not this early," he remarked.

A successful World Cup would almost certainly thrust both players into the national spotlight, following the path of Golden Generation icons like Harry Kewell, Mark Viduka, and Irankunda's personal hero, Tim Cahill.

"For me, one of my people that I looked up to, I don't know if people count him as a Black person, but I'd say Tim Cahill," Irankunda explained. "He was coloured, so of course I looked up to him, and just the way he played. To this day, I've never met him, but that's one of my biggest dreams, to meet him and have a conversation with him, because what a player, top player.

" Irankunda and Touré are part of a six-player contingent of African heritage in the Socceroos squad, which also includes Lucas Herrington (Zimbabwe), Jason Geria (Uganda), and Awer Mabil and Tete Yengi (both South Sudan). "It's great, and it's great for the African community," Touré said. Ahead of their first match, the team released a video in which each player spoke about their birthplace, visually underscoring the squad's extraordinary diversity.

The journey of Irankunda and Touré-from refugee camps to the world's biggest sporting event-embodies the transformative potential of sport and migration in contemporary Australia





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Socceroos World Cup 2026 Nestory Irankunda Mohamed Touré Refugees Multiculturalism Australian Football

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