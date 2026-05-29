Former Rugby League Player Charged Over 1994 Armaguard Robbery

A major breakthrough has been made in the 1994 Armaguard robbery case with the arrest of former rugby league player Garry Sullivan. Sullivan, who had been hiding in plain sight for 20 years, was arrested during coordinated police raids and charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and other related offenses.

The arrest of Garry Sullivan , a former rugby league player, marked a major breakthrough in a case that had gone unsolved for over three decades.

Sullivan, who had been living a quiet life in government housing on the Gold Coast, had been hiding in plain sight for about 20 years. He was arrested during coordinated police raids at Southport and Nerang, where detectives seized mobile phones, laptops and cash.

Sullivan was charged with armed robbery, intentionally causing serious injury, two counts of intentionally causing injury, reckless conduct endangering life, theft, common law assault, carrying a pistol without a licence, and dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime. The arrest came after Victorian Armed Crime Squad detectives reopened the cold case investigation following fresh intelligence and a public appeal earlier this month.

The alleged 1994 Armaguard robbery at the Chadstone Shopping Centre saw three men, including two Armaguard guards, shot during the confrontation. A member of the public who tried to intervene was also shot in the leg, suffering life-altering injuries. Sullivan, who was extradited to Melbourne, maintained his innocence, saying he had 'never shot anybody, ever'. The case is now set to proceed to trial, with Sullivan facing a lengthy prison sentence if found guilty





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Garry Sullivan Armaguard Robbery 1994 Chadstone Shopping Centre Armed Robbery Victoria Police Raid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Red Army Faction militant jailed for armed robberies while on the runA German court has sentenced Daniela Klette, a former member of the Red Army Faction, to 13 years in jail for armed robberies committed during three decades hiding in plain sight.

Read more »

ABC terminates reporter Mahmood Fazal after unauthorised podcast with former underworld figureThe Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has terminated the contract of reporter Mahmood Fazal following an internal investigation into his unauthorised appearance on a sponsored podcast with a former underworld figure. The investigation found Fazal in breach of the ABC's editorial policies. The podcast, which lasted only two episodes, ended amid disputes over payment and allegations that Fazal attempted to hide payments from his employer.

Read more »

Man arrested over alleged 1994 armed robbery at Melbourne shopping centreA man who allegedly carried out an armed robbery and shot three men at Chadstone Shopping Centre in 1994 has been arrested by police in Queensland, weeks after police reopened investigations into the case.

Read more »

Garry Sullivan arrested over 1994 triple shooting at Chadstone Shopping CentreGarry Sullivan, 78, was arrested yesterday after police executed search warrants at two Gold Coast addresses regarding the alleged armed robbery and triple shooting at Chadstone Shopping Centre 32 years ago.

Read more »