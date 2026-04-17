Former SAS Hero Ben Roberts-Smith Faces Five War Crime Murder Charges

Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith, once a celebrated figure in the Australian military, stands accused of five war crime murders allegedly committed during his service with the SAS in Afghanistan. Disturbing allegations detailed in court documents include the execution of unarmed detainees and planting of evidence, with witness testimonies forming a crucial part of the prosecution's case.

Former Australian SAS corporal Ben Roberts-Smith , a recipient of the Victoria Cross and once a celebrated military figure, is facing a grave legal challenge. He has been charged with five counts of war crimes , specifically murder, allegedly committed during his service in Afghanistan . These allegations, while not yet tested in court, form the foundation of the prosecution's case.

The statement of facts, compiled by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, details a series of disturbing incidents that allegedly occurred under Roberts-Smith's command. Central to the prosecution's case are the testimonies of three soldier witnesses who have been granted undertakings by the CDPP. These individuals have reportedly admitted their personal involvement in the execution of detainees, acting on the direction or with the complicity of Ben Roberts-Smith, who was their military superior at the time. The alleged victims were unarmed, and these acts are said to have occurred in situations where there was no active engagement with enemy forces and the Australian Defence Force held control of the environment. Furthermore, the statement of facts claims that evidence was planted or falsely associated with the deceased to support reports that the killings were within the lawful rules of engagement. Crucially, none of the alleged incidents took place in a combat zone where the ADF lacked effective control. The first two murder charges stem from events on April 12, 2009, in the village of Kakarak. Two unarmed men, father and son Mohammad Essa and Ahmadullah, were reportedly found hiding in a tunnel. According to the statement of facts, Roberts-Smith allegedly took the handcuffed men to another area within the compound. Ahmadullah, who wore a prosthetic leg, was allegedly carried outside the compound walls, thrown to the ground, and shot multiple times with a machine gun by Roberts-Smith, an act reportedly witnessed by other Australian soldiers. Roberts-Smith then allegedly returned to where Mohammad Essa remained. In a chilling account, Roberts-Smith is alleged to have grabbed one of his soldiers, referred to as Person 4, and instructed him to place Mohammad Essa on his knees and shoot him. Person 4, described as the newest member of the troop, allegedly understood this as an order and shot Mohammad Essa in the head, killing him. The prosecution suggests this incident was an attempt to "blood the rookie," a phrase allegedly used by Roberts-Smith and another soldier after the mission. The third charge relates to an incident on September 11, 2012, during a mission to find a rogue Afghan National Army soldier. Roberts-Smith commanded a patrol that raided the village of Darwan, detaining several men, including a farmer named Ali Jan. The statement of facts alleges these men were subjected to "tactical questioning," involving punching and physical assault while handcuffed. Ali Jan was allegedly singled out, taken to the edge of a cliff by another soldier, and then kicked by Roberts-Smith while still handcuffed, causing him to fall approximately 10 metres and sustain injuries, including the loss of teeth. Person 4, who allegedly witnessed this, reported looking away for a brief moment during which shots were heard, consistent with an M4 rifle. The legal proceedings are expected to be lengthy, with a jury trial not anticipated for several years. Roberts-Smith has consistently denied any wrongdoing throughout his military service





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