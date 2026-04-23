Former Secretary Accused of $1.6 Million Fraud Against Billionaire Philanthropist

Annalouise Spence, the former private secretary of Judith Neilson, has been denied bail after being charged with multiple fraud offences related to the alleged misuse of over $1.6 million in funds. The court heard details of luxury purchases and concerns about potential interference with the investigation.

The former private secretary of prominent Australian philanthropist Judith Neilson , Annalouise Spence , has been remanded in custody after facing court on multiple fraud charges. Spence is accused of misappropriating over $1.6 million from Ms. Neilson through unauthorized use of her credit cards and bank account details.

The alleged fraudulent activity spanned from March 2023 to September 2025, involving substantial purchases of luxury goods including high-end clothing, valuable artwork, and expensive jewellery. The case was presented before a Sydney court on Thursday, where details of the alleged offences and the police opposition to bail were revealed. During the bail hearing, the prosecution highlighted the sheer scale of the alleged financial crime and the significant harm it could inflict on the community.

They argued that the substantial amount of money involved, coupled with the number of charges – a total of 68 offences of dishonestly obtaining property by deception – presented a considerable risk of flight. Furthermore, the prosecution expressed concerns that Spence, having previously had access to Ms. Neilson’s financial information, could potentially interfere with witnesses or tamper with evidence if released.

The police detailed a raid conducted at Spence’s Sydney home while she was out walking her dog, indicating a thorough investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities. It was revealed that the alleged misuse involved a business credit account used for personal and luxury purchases.

Importantly, the court heard that Spence and her husband, Adam, had already voluntarily repaid $840,000 towards the alleged stolen amount, a fact presented by the defence as evidence of her willingness to cooperate and address the situation. Spence’s defence lawyer, Bryan Wrench, acknowledged the seriousness of the charges but argued for bail, emphasizing the repayments made by his client and her commitment to complying with any imposed conditions.

He pointed to the ongoing communication and cooperation between Spence and Ms. Neilson, suggesting that this demonstrated a willingness to resolve the matter without further legal intervention. Mr. Wrench also disclosed that Ms. Spence is currently undergoing treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder, and is reliant on a complex medication regimen. He stated that she is currently unemployed, having previously worked for Ms. Neilson since March 2017.

The court was informed that Ms. Neilson is a well-known figure in the Australian arts and finance scene, being the founder of the White Rabbit Gallery and a significant shareholder in Platinum Asset Management. Judge Lucas Swan ultimately denied bail, citing the ‘overwhelming’ strength of the prosecution’s case and the legitimate concerns regarding potential interference with witnesses or evidence. He also issued a warrant ensuring Ms. Spence has access to necessary mental health treatment while in custody.

The case underscores the vulnerability of high-profile individuals to financial exploitation and the serious consequences faced by those accused of large-scale fraud





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