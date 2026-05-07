Former Secretary Accused of Stealing 1.6 Million Dollars from Billionaire Philanthropist

Annalouise Spence faces 82 charges after allegedly using her employer's funds for luxury hotels, designer goods, and international travel.

Annalouise Spence , a woman who once occupied a position of extreme trust as the personal secretary to billionaire philanthropist Judith Neilson , now finds herself entangled in a massive legal battle.

Recent developments in the case have seen the addition of 14 further dishonesty offences, bringing the staggering total of charges she faces to 82. The allegations suggest a systematic and brazen pattern of theft, where Spence is accused of defrauding her former employer of approximately 1.6 million dollars.

The stark reality of her current situation became apparent on April 29, when she spent her 51st birthday within the walls of the Dillwynia Correctional Centre, a maximum security facility for female offenders located near Windsor. This bleak environment stands in jarring contrast to the opulent celebrations of the previous year.

In April of last year, Spence allegedly used her employer's wealth to throw a lavish 50th birthday bash for herself at the renowned five-star Capella Hotel in the heart of Sydney's central business district, a party that served as a pinnacle of the extravagance funded by the alleged fraud. The sheer scale of the spending is detailed across 82 charges of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

Some of the most meticulous details emerge from the birthday celebrations, where it is alleged that Spence spent 1,000 dollars on nothing more than 324 cocktail napkins that were specifically monogrammed with her own initials. Beyond the party, court documents paint a picture of a multi-year spree of luxury acquisitions between 2019 and 2023.

During this period, the prosecution alleges that Spence utilized Neilson's NAB credit card to procure an array of high-end goods, ranging from designer clothing and luxury household items to expensive jewellery and fine artwork. Specific expenditures included over 9,000 dollars for Blacklane Chauffeur services and nearly 6,000 dollars spent on mattress toppers from Domayne.

One particularly notable transaction occurred in October 2022, when the accused reportedly spent 11,413 dollars on luxury jewellery from Cartier in London, followed shortly by the purchase of three pieces of artwork from a Seattle gallery totaling over 10,000 dollars. The fraudulent activities escalated in March 2023 when Spence allegedly went a step further by obtaining a supplementary American Express credit card in her own name without the authorization of the account holder, Judith Neilson.

Police allege that Neilson, a powerhouse in the Australian arts and philanthropic sectors, was completely unaware that her secretary had not only obtained a card in her name but had also actively removed the oversight of her finance team from the Amex account. With this new level of unchecked access, Spence began a series of high-cost international excursions.

Her initial purchases on the Black Amex card included first-class flights to Seattle via Los Angeles, tickets to see the band The Cure, and baseball tickets, with these items alone totaling 29,118 dollars. This was followed by a five-night stay at the prestigious Carlyle Hotel in New York, which cost approximately 38,757 dollars, illustrating a lifestyle of extreme luxury maintained through deceptive means. The scope of the alleged theft extended to her family and personal accessories.

Spence is accused of spending thousands of dollars to celebrate her husband Adam's 50th birthday, which included the purchase of a high-end racing bike valued at 15,000 dollars. Further charges involve the acquisition of three Louis Vuitton passport covers costing 1,740 dollars and a collection of jewellery exceeding 64,000 dollars. Even entertainment was funded by the alleged fraud, including a 5,250 dollar box for a Coldplay concert in Brisbane.

The law finally caught up with Spence on April 23, when police executed search warrants at her residence in Erskineville. The subsequent scenes were striking, as officers were observed removing a treasure trove of assets, including valuable artwork, designer shoes, luxury handbags, and monogrammed Louis Vuitton trunks. The investigation expanded beyond Sydney, with raids conducted at a property in Tasmania's Huon Valley and a storage unit in Campbelltown.

As the legal process unfolds, the severity of the accusations has led to the denial of bail. The police prosecutor argued in court that the case involves a large-scale financial crime of significant proportions. Concerns were raised that Spence might fail to appear for her court dates or attempt to interfere with witnesses and the evidence gathered during the raids.

The relationship between the two women had lasted eight years, ending in September 2025, though the fraudulent activities spanned several years prior. The matter is now set to be heard in the Supreme Court, where another bail hearing will be scheduled to determine if she can be released pending trial. The case serves as a cautionary tale regarding the breach of trust in high-net-worth environments and the meticulous nature of forensic financial investigations





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Fraud Judith Neilson Annalouise Spence Embezzlement White Collar Crime

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