Former senior AFP officer slams Krissy Barrett's leadership amid arrival of second group of ISIS brides

A former senior Australian Federal Police officer has labelled AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett's leadership as 'appalling' following the arrival of a second group of ISIS brides. The officer, David Craig, a former AFP detective superintendent, appeared with Sky News host Peta Credlin on Tuesday and blasted Ms Barrett's leadership as 'appalling' amid the ongoing controversy.

A former senior Australian Federal Police officer has labelled AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett 's leadership as 'appalling' following the arrival of a second group of ISIS brides.

Two women and seven children landed in Melbourne on Tuesday evening, while four women and their six children arrived in Sydney shortly after aboard a Qatar Airways flight from Doha. Sky News host Peta Credlin questioned why the Australian public was kept in the dark by the AFP and the government regarding arrangements for their arrival.

A former senior Australian Federal Police officer has criticised AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett's leadership as 'appalling' amid the arrival of a second group of ISIS brides. The officer, David Craig, a former AFP detective superintendent, appeared with Credlin on Tuesday and blasted Ms Barrett's leadership as 'appalling' amid the ongoing controversy. He stated that Ms Barrett has been 'very disappointing' in this regard, particularly in her response to the December 2025 Bondi terror attack.

Mr Craig also criticised the AFP's differing approach to Ben Roberts-Smith compared with the ISIS brides. The war veteran was charged with five counts of war crime murder, relating to his alleged involvement in the deaths of Afghan nationals between 2009 and 2012. Australia's most decorated soldier was taken into custody in front of his two daughters directly after arriving on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney.

Mr Craig stated that when it comes to Ben Roberts-Smith, when it's something that won't upset the Muslim vote, then suddenly she's happy to sit up there and make a press conference and read out every single allegation. He believes that the Australian federal government and the AFP are suffering from an 'inept, woke stain'





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Krissy Barrett AFP ISIS Brides David Craig Ben Roberts-Smith

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