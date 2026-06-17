Former Star Casino CEO Fined $700K and Banned for Six Years for Breaching Director Duties

Federal Court Justice Michael Lee imposes penalties on Matt Bekier and Paula Martin for failures in anti-money laundering compliance, criticizing ASIC for lenient deals with other executives.

The former chief executive of Star Entertainment Group, Matt Bekier, has been fined $700,000 and disqualified from managing a corporation for six years after a Federal Court ruling that he breached the Corporations Act.

The penalties were handed down by Justice Michael Lee, who also imposed a seven-year ban and a $400,000 fine on Paula Martin, the former head of legal at the casino operator. Both executives were found to have failed in their duties regarding anti-money laundering measures, with the court highlighting their inadequate response to risks associated with organized crime and high-roller operations.

Justice Lee criticized the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for reaching lenient settlements with two other former executives, Greg Hawkins and Harry Theodore, which constrained the severity of penalties he could impose on Bekier and Martin. The judge stated that without ASIC's generous deals, the penalties would have been more severe, reflecting the gravity of the misconduct. The case against Star Entertainment, which began in December 2022, exposed systemic failures in the company's governance and compliance culture.

Justice Lee found that Bekier breached his director duties by failing to adequately address warnings from a KPMG report detailing shortcomings in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing protocols. The report highlighted how Star was falling short of its obligations, particularly in its dealings with Suncity, a junket operator linked to organized crime, and the operation of Salon 95, a VIP room that facilitated cash transactions through suitcases and paper bags.

Martin was found to have failed to inform the board about alarming information, including attempts by staff to obscure surveillance cameras and the use of physical cash drops. Despite these findings, Justice Lee exonerated the non-executive directors, noting that their exoneration was not an endorsement of the board's governance practices. He remarked that the board failed to pursue inquiries with the rigor expected of directors overseeing a business fraught with inherent risks.

The sentencing marks the conclusion of ASIC's civil proceedings against Star, its executives, and board members. The regulator had alleged that the board breached its duties by paying insufficient attention to money laundering and criminal association risks, but those claims were dismissed.

However, Justice Lee emphasized that the dismissal did not imply the board had acted appropriately, pointing to a broader failure in governance culture. The penalties imposed on Bekier and Martin serve as a stark reminder of the consequences for corporate misconduct in high-risk industries. The case has also intensified scrutiny on ASIC's enforcement approach, with Justice Lee openly questioning the appropriateness of settlements that reduce judicial discretion.

As Star Entertainment continues to struggle under the weight of regulatory investigations and reputational damage, the judgment reinforces the need for robust anti-money laundering frameworks and diligent oversight by company directors. The outcome is expected to influence future regulatory actions and corporate governance reforms in Australia's casino sector, highlighting the critical role of executives in ensuring compliance with legal obligations





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Star Casino ASIC Money Laundering Director Duties Penalties

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