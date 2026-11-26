Three former students of Our Lady of Dolours Primary School in Chatswood are suing the Archdiocese of Sydney and Catholic Schools NSW. They allege Father Paul Francis Cahill sexually abused them in the 1970s and 1980s while a retired priest witnessed further assaults. The legal action seeks accountability for institutional failures.

Three former students of Our Lady of Dolours Primary School have filed a lawsuit in the NSW Supreme Court alleging they were sexually assaulted as children by Father Paul Francis Cahill. The claims detail systematic abuse occurring between the late 1970s and the 1980s at the Catholic church located in Chatswood. The legal action is directed against both the Archdiocese of Sydney and Catholic Schools NSW, accusing these institutions of enabling the predator.

Core Details of the Abuse Claims

The plaintiffs, identified in reports by the initials Christopher, David, and Thomas, allege that Father Cahill used his position of trust to exploit young boys. Christopher stated that he was sexually abused on two separate occasions in the early 1980s during school hours. He described the process as being sent from the primary school, which sits adjacent to the church, to the presbytery where he was left alone with the head of the parish. Christopher described Father Cahill as a sneaky and manipulative man who ingratiated himself with families to gain access to their sons.

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David, the second litigant, alleged that he was abused weekly as an altar boy in the mid-to-late 1980s. He estimates that the assaults occurred between 50 and 100 times over that period. David stated that he was systematically and repeatedly sexually abused as an eight to 10-year-old in multiple locations, including the church, sacristy, and presbytery. He is seeking acknowledgement and compensation for the devastating impact on his marriage, finances, and mental health.

Thomas, the third plaintiff, reported that he was abused by Father Cahill in the late 1970s and 1980s. He indicated that he previously reported these incidents to the church but noted that no action was taken at that time. All three men are pursuing damages for the long-term trauma caused by these actions, asserting that the institutions responsible failed in their duty to protect them.

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Retired Priest Witness and Institutional Context

The claims are supported by a retired Catholic priest who worked at Our Lady of Dolours and stated that he witnessed Father Cahill sexually assault a fourth boy. This priest reported the incident to the church at the earliest opportunity, noting that he observed Father Paul Cahill abusing a person younger than 16 years during the early 1990s. Despite this report, the retired priest stated that the church took no action to prevent further abuse or hold the perpetrator accountable.

Christopher expressed a belief that the church was aware of the abuse and that he was not the first victim. He argued that the primary school leadership was culpable for sending a young boy alone to be in the company of a priest. Christopher noted that he repressed his memories for most of his life and only recalled the events two years prior to the legal filing. The connection to the parish is significant, as infamous triple-murderer Sef Gonzales was an altar boy at the same church and has alleged in a recent appeal that he was also abused by a priest as a child.

Father Cahill died in 2017, meaning the legal proceedings are focused entirely on the liability of the religious organizations rather than criminal charges against the priest. The Archdiocese of Sydney did not respond to requests for comment regarding the specific allegations. Catholic Schools NSW declined to comment on the matter as well, adhering to legal protocols while the case is active.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

Our Lady of Dolours Church was originally part of the Archdiocese of Sydney but became part of the new Diocese of Broken Bay when it was created by Pope John Paul II in 1986. The Diocese of Broken Bay issued a statement acknowledging the profound and lasting harm caused by abuse. They emphasized their deep commitment to safeguarding and encouraged anyone with information to contact the New South Wales police or their Safeguarding Office.

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A spokesperson for the Diocese noted that it would not be appropriate to comment further as the matters are the subject of ongoing legal proceedings. The lawsuit highlights the ongoing efforts of survivors to hold institutional structures accountable for historical failures in child protection. The case serves as a reminder of the widespread impact of clergy abuse and the legal mechanisms available for survivors to seek justice decades after the events occurred.