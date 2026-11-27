Nicolai von Dellingshausen carded a second-round 64 to lead the Australian PGA Championship by three shots at 13-under, while club pro Robbie Minns won a BMW X5 with a hole-in-one on the 18th.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen carded an eight-under par second round 64 to go with his opening 67 and leads by three shots at the halfway mark of the Australian PGA Championship.

The 33-year-old German, ranked world No.333, went to the clubhouse as the outright leader at 13-under at The Lakes Golf Course in Sydney. The round was headlined by a spectacular albatross on the par-four 14th. Von Dellingshausen started with a birdie on the first and was four-under through 13 before holing out with his second shot on the par-five 14th, stunning the gallery.

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Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Spectacular Albatross And Birdie

He then threatened the hole with his tee shot on the par-three 15th before settling for a tap-in birdie. Honestly, if that went in, I would have gone home, rebook the flight. Thanks, I am done, he quipped. While Cameron Smith set the pace early, von Dellingshausen stole the show and made use of the friendlier morning conditions.

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The unheralded German did not get his wings as a pilot, but he is still flying high at the top of the leaderboard. A decade ago, before quitting to focus on his golf career, von Dellingshausen was on track to become a pilot with Lufthansa. He applied for flight training and went through the process, but a restructure at the airline meant pilots already in training could not get jobs.

Von Dellingshausen Lufthansa Pilot Career Shift To Golf

He said a queue of a couple hundred unemployed pilots left him far behind, so he decided it was now or never with his golf. Rising Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin carded a seven-under to sit three shots back at 10-under. The 23-year-old is mentored by Rory McIlroy, having played at the same Holywood Golf Club, and will join the double Masters champion in Melbourne for the Australian Open next week at Kingston Heath.

Sitting one place further back in third is Smith, who rocketed into contention by carding 64 to move into outright third at nine-under. The 33-year-old Smith, a former LIV defector, has not won in three years and will go into the weekend firmly in contention to claim his fourth Australian PGA championship. With storms expected on Saturday afternoon, the third round will start an hour earlier and Smith will tee off alongside the overseas pair in a three-ball.

Cameron Smith Tom McKibbin And Australian Contenders

Smith was one of two Australians to finish inside the top 10 after 36 holes, with Cam Davis sitting tied-eighth after carding a one-under to head into the weekend at six-under. Round-one leader and world No.560 Haydn Barron failed to back up his stellar 64 on Thursday but is still in the mix alongside fellow Aussie Travis Smyth, who carded a four-under. Championship drawcard Min Woo Lee endured an up-and-down day to finish at three-under after 36 holes.

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Tournament favourite Adam Scott battled to get going in the blustery afternoon conditions but managed to make the cut despite some struggles after the turn to be two-under. Australian star Lucas Herbert, who finished tied-sixth in this year's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, had a horror round of 77 to miss the cut, ending his hopes of a maiden Australian PGA crown.

There was jubilation for Camden Golf Club pro Robbie Minns, who wowed the crowd late on Friday with a hole-in-one on the 18th to win a BMW X5 worth more than $150,000. I am still in shock, said Minns, whose official world ranking is 5002. I hit a decent shot, it was a little bit heavy ... I have looked down, and I see everyone going off and it has gone in the hole.