A former Uber driver was convicted of starting the Palisades fire, the worst blaze in Los Angeles history, which killed 12 people and caused about $US150 billion in damage. He will be sentenced in March and could face up to 40 years in prison.

A former Uber driver who hates the rich has been found guilty of starting the deadly Palisades fire, the worst blaze in Los Angeles history.

Jurors convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, of lighting a fire on New Year's Day, 2025, that killed 12 people and burned through a wealthy neighbourhood in the city. He will be sentenced in March. The fire burned undetected for six days before it was fanned by strong winds and erupted on January 7, spreading to more than 100 square kilometres and incinerating entire neighbourhoods. The damage is estimated at about $US150 billion ($226 billion).

Also read Jonathan Rinderknecht Convicted of Starting the 2025 Palisades Fire

Rinderknecht Convicted Of Arson Charges

The January 2025 fire burned across over 100 square kilometres, consuming thousands of properties. Rinderknecht had pleaded not guilty to two federal charges of destruction of property by means of fire and arson after his first federal case ended this year in a mistrial. Prosecutors cast Rinderknecht, a dual citizen of the US and France, as a resentful loner who hated the wealthy and maliciously started the fire. He was convicted on Saturday AEDT on both counts.

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Each count carries a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. California central district attorney Bill Essayli said the defendant could face up to 40 years in prison. Jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict in the first trial, prompting prosecutors to present a more tightly organised case in the second. They showed digital forensic data, expert testimony and scrutinised Rinderknecht's state of mind in the hours leading up to the fire.

Digital Evidence Placed Suspect At Fire Origin

They zeroed in on evidence placing him at the fire's origin area, such as photographs showing his car parked at the base of a trail leading up to where the fire started and mobile phone tower data pointing to his movement on the hill. Fire detection camera images showed the time window the blaze was ignited, and experts eliminated any other source of ignition that night, including fireworks.

Prosecutors established that Rinderknecht acted erratically and angrily in the hours leading up to the fire through the testimony of Uber passengers and text messages sent to his girlfriend at the time. He was mad at everything, and frustrated, said Mark Williams, an assistant US attorney. After the fire began, Rinderknecht called the emergency services more than a dozen times as he walked down the hill. Prosecutors presented a video he screen-recorded on his phone while calling.

As he was calling, he asked ChatGPT: Are you at fault if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes? These were part of an alibi Rinderknecht had been trying to create for himself, prosecutors said. They also presented extensive testimony on how fire investigators determined the Palisades Fire was caused by the initial blaze Rinderknecht started. Rinderknecht's lawyer claimed his client had been wrongly accused.

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Defense Attorney Expresses Disappointment In Verdict

Steve Haney said he was disappointed in the verdict but respected the jury process. After a lengthy deliberation, they clearly gave this case a great deal of consideration, Haney said. The fire coincided with the deadly Eaton fire, which burned about 50 kilometres to the east. Nineteen people were killed in that blaze, which began when sparks from an electrical tower ignited flames that incinerated the Altadena neighbourhood.

The Palisades fire destroyed many buildings in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, including a branch of the Los Angeles library and two elementary schools. A number of Hollywood celebrities lost their homes in the fire, including Sir Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Bridges and Mel Gibson. The flames also burned down the home of Ron Rivlin, an art dealer, destroying pieces by Andy Warhol.